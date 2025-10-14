Kamloops News

Kamloops council will urge province, BC Hydro to ease energy costs for low-income people during heat waves

Advocating for heat relief

Photo: Pixabay Air conditioning units sit outside a home.

Kamloops city council will be advocating for the province and BC Hydro to create new measures offering financial relief to low-income British Columbians who struggle to keep cool during heat waves.

Coun. Dale Bass put forward a motion about expanding heat emergency supports, which was adopted during council’s meeting last week.

In her motion, Bass said extreme heat emergencies are becoming more frequent due to climate change, noting the resulting health and safety risks disproportionally affect people already disadvantaged by poverty and other forms of inequality.

“High energy costs during extreme heat emergencies exacerbate energy insecurity and force residents to make difficult choices between paying for electricity, housing, food and other essentials,” Bass stated in her motion.

A study from the BC Centre for Disease Control which looked at 2021 heat dome deaths concluded that being on income assistance makes a person almost 2 1/2 times more likely to die during a heat wave.

Bass' motion urges the province to work with BC Hydro and the B.C. Utilities Commission to offer “targeted financial relief and supplemental bill credits” to low-income people, seniors, and those who are medically vulnerable during heat emergencies.

It also calls on the province to expand income-qualified rebates for heat pumps and portable cooling solutions under the CleanBC program.

The province is also urged to co-ordinate with municipalities, utility companies and public health agencies to ensure it is setting out clear protocols for supporting people during heat emergencies. This should include financial assistance, cooling centres and awareness campaigns.

A copy of Bass’ motion was sent to local MLAs and MPs, BC Hydro and BCUC, and the three provincial ministers responsible for emergency management and climate readiness, health and energy.