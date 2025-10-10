Kamloops News

Blockage cleared, water flowing freely from Fadear Lake illegal dam site, TNRD says

Water levels receding

Photo: TNRD This drone photo taken by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Wednesday, Oct. 8, shows the state of an illegal dam on Fadear Lake.

The water level in Fadear Lake is slowly draining to a lower level after Thompson-Nicola Regional District staff and engineers on site successfully cleared debris from blocked culverts within an illegal dam structure north of Kamloops.

The dam is a man-made gravel structure at the north end of the lake — the outlet to Fadear Creek.

A state of local emergency was declared in the Lower North Thompson, where more than a dozen properties remain on evacuation alert.

The debris was cleared Thursday and, as a result, water is flowing freely through these culverts downstream, and the water in Fadear Lake is slowly draining to a lower level, the TNRD said in a statement.

“This has eliminated the risk of water overtopping the dam structure in the immediate term,” the TNRD statement read. “Residents can expect to see an increase in flows along Fadear Creek as water levels recede to culvert height, however, flows within Fadear Creek are not expected to exceed regular seasonal flows.”

The TNRD said its staff will remain on site re-assessing water levels on Friday. The regional district will provide further information once available.

The TNRD said the evacuation alert issued Monday for 14 properties located along Fadear Creek, downstream of Fadear Lake, will remain in place.

Under an evacuation alert, no one is required to leave their homes immediately. The alert is in place to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order if one is necessary, the TNRD stated in its alert notice.

Fadear Lake is a small lake about 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks and about 12 kilometres west of Adams Lake.