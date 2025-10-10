Kamloops News

Kamloops shelter operator saddened after client killed in attack

Murder charge after attack

Photo: Castanet Kamloops RCMP investigating in the 700-block of Notre Dame Drive at the scene of a severe assault on Sept. 27.

UPDATE: 2:34 p.m.

CMHA Kamloops is mourning the loss of one of its clients, who succumbed to his injuries after being attacked outside the Merit Place shelter late last month.

A suspect is now facing second degree murder charges in connection with the attack.

“The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kamloops Branch is deeply saddened to learn that the client who was assaulted outside Merit Place Shelter has passed away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family, friends, and all who are affected by this tragic loss,” spokesperson Brett Mineer said in a statement.

Mineer said the organization is fully cooperating with the RCMP’s continuing investigation into the incident, adding the attack was isolated and the safety and well-being of CMHA’s clients and staff remain their highest priority.

“Merit Place continues to operate as a safe and supported space for those who rely on our services. We are providing additional support to staff and clients during this difficult time, and we thank the community for their compassion and understanding as we collectively grieve this loss.,” Mineer said.

ORIGINAL: 10:59 a.m.

Kamloops Mounties say a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a man who was the victim of a severe beating last month died from his injuries.

Police said Jason Pinnete, a 39-year-old Kamloops man, was taken to hospital in critical condition on Sept. 27 after being found severely beaten in the 700-block of Notre Dame Drive.

A suspect was arrested in the days following the incident.

“Jason Pinnete did not survive the attack,” Kamloops RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties said Justin Hopkin-Jones has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the attack. Hopkin-Jones remains in custody.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a statement that police have “worked diligently” to gather evidence and follow up on material over the course of the investigation.

“As the matter is now before the courts, we cannot speak to the details, however I want to acknowledge the swift and coordinated team effort to advance this investigation, securing charge approval,” Pelley said.

“The Kamloops RCMP Detachment offers our condolences to the family and friends of Jason.”

Pinnete was a client of the Merit Place, a shelter operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops.

He has been described as a kind and generous person who was helpful to other shelter residents.