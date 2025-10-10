Kamloops News

With end of first-degree murder trial, former Kamloops lawyer could learn fate before Christmas

Photo: Castanet Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo is charged with first-degree murder in the March 11, 2022, death of his client, TRU instructor Mohd Abdullah.

It could be before Christmas when Butch Bagabuyo finds out for certain whether he'll go to prison and for how long.

The former Kamloops lawyer’s first-degree murder trial came to an end on Thursday in Vancouver. Bagabuyo is charged in the death of his client, 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah.

Bagabuyo, 57, admits that he killed Abdullah, 60, but claims it was manslaughter, not murder. Abdullah was stabbed to death on March 11, 2022, inside Bagabuyo’s law office on Victoria Street.

Following a trial that spanned nearly six months, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker said Thursday she could have a decision as soon as Dec. 12, depending on the availability of lawyers.

She will have to decide between first-degree murder, which carries an automatic life sentence with no parole for at least 25 years, second-degree murder, which comes with a life sentence with no parole for at least 10 years, or manslaughter, which would have no mandatory minimum jail sentence.

For a conviction on first-degree murder, the Crown must prove that Abdullah’s slaying was planned and deliberate. To get to manslaughter, Bagabuyo’s lawyer has to convince Ker that he was acting in the heat of the moment due to sudden provocation.

Crown says it was planned

Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler said in her closing arguments that Bagabuyo methodically planned the murder for more than a week after he realized he would no longer be able to “fool” Abdullah.

Abdullah, a computer sciences professor at Thompson Rivers University, hired Bagabuyo to help him through a divorce nearly a decade ago. Prosecutors allege the two men conspired in 2016 to shield $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife and her family.

Saettler said Bagabuyo “squandered” that money and developed a plan to kill Abdullah when he thought the ruse was up.

"He decided the only way to escape the consequences of having defrauded Mr. Abdullah — consequences that he surely understood would very likely include disbarment, disgrace, prosecution and prison — was to kill Mr. Abdullah and dispose of the body,” she said.

Saettler said Bagabuyo then hatched a plan to ambush Abdullah when he showed up for a meeting at Bagabuyo’s Victoria Street law office.

“The Crown theory is that Mr. Bagabuyo’s plan was to stab Mr. Abdullah to death as he arrived at the office,” she said.

'Rash and impulsive'

Defence lawyer Mark Swartz described the slaying as “unexpected” — and while his client admits to killing Abdullah at his office, it was not premeditated.

In his final words to Ker on Thursday afternoon, Swartz said Bagabuyo’s actions were far from planned and deliberate.

"On the whole of the evidence, the actions of Mr. Bagabuyo on March 11, 2022, were rash and impulsive,” he said.

"They are not ones that were conceived and carefully thought out, they are not ones of a person who has thought about the consequences and taken the time to weigh the advantages and disadvantages.”

Court has heard Abdullah was attempting to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, growing increasingly frustrated and “frantic.”

“We know that these monies are his life savings and effectively his retirement plan,” Swartz said in his closing argument, describing Abdullah as being “consumed" with the return of his cash.

“There’s no question he’s distressed, there’s anxiety, there’s anguish and there’s anger with the fact that he’s not getting his money back."

Bagabuyo did not testify in his own defence. Swartz suggested in his closing arguments that Abdullah attacked Bagabuyo after he confessed to having blown through the money.

“With respect to the event in the office itself, all we have is circumstantially what unfolded,” he said.

Decision to come in Kamloops

The trial started in April and was split between Kamloops and Vancouver. Ker said she wants the decision to be read in Kamloops.

“I think it’s appropriate that the decision be given in Kamloops, so we’re all going to have to travel up there,” she said in court in Vancouver on Thursday.

Lawyers will return to court in Kamloops on Oct. 27 to finalize a date for her decision.

The B.C. Law Society has said Bagabuyo is no longer a practising lawyer and a custodian was appointed to wind up his legal practice in May 2022.

He remains free on bail.

— with files from The Canadian Press