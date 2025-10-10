Kamloops News

Trans-Canada cleared following fire near Peterson Creek Bridge in Kamloops

Highway blaze cleared

Photo: DriveBC A vehicle incident has closed traffic near the Peterson Creek bridge Thursday night

UPDATE: 8:36 p.m.

Both lanes on Highway 1 have been cleared following a vehicle incident earlier Thursday night.

UPDATE: 8:03 p.m.

A single eastbound lane has reopened on Highway 1 near the Peterson Creek bridge Thursday night, according to DriveBC.

A vehicle incident had previously closed both lanes.

DriveBC is advising motorists to expect delays and heavy congestion.

ORIGINAL: 7:58 p.m.

Highway 1 has been closed to eastbound traffic near the Peterson Creek bridge in Kamloops Thursday night.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident has closed the highway for 4.4 kilometres between Summit Drive and Comazzetto Road.

First responders responded to a report of a vehicle fire near the bridge around 7 p.m.