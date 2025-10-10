Kamloops News
Trans-Canada cleared following fire near Peterson Creek Bridge in Kamloops
Highway blaze cleared
Photo: DriveBC
A vehicle incident has closed traffic near the Peterson Creek bridge Thursday night
UPDATE: 8:36 p.m.
Both lanes on Highway 1 have been cleared following a vehicle incident earlier Thursday night.
UPDATE: 8:03 p.m.
A single eastbound lane has reopened on Highway 1 near the Peterson Creek bridge Thursday night, according to DriveBC.
A vehicle incident had previously closed both lanes.
DriveBC is advising motorists to expect delays and heavy congestion.
ORIGINAL: 7:58 p.m.
Highway 1 has been closed to eastbound traffic near the Peterson Creek bridge in Kamloops Thursday night.
DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident has closed the highway for 4.4 kilometres between Summit Drive and Comazzetto Road.
First responders responded to a report of a vehicle fire near the bridge around 7 p.m.
Kamloops Quick Links
