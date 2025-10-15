TRU researchers get two-year grant to examine ways to improve learning
Research looks at teaching
Researchers at Thompson Rivers University have received two years worth of federal funding to study how best break down barriers in the classroom.
TRU chemistry professor Jessica Allingham said the goal of the research project is to make organic chemistry, a required course in many undergraduate science programs, more accessible and to inform instructors how to best teach “the language of chemistry more effectively.”
The research will particularly focus on improving understanding of how molecules are represented — with symbols, diagrams, graphs and other models — in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance spectroscopy, a technique used by chemists to analyze samples and identify unknown molecules.
“Specifically looking and comparing novices to experts, so how are our newly introduced students seeing that versus professors and people who use this? What are the differences that we're seeing there,” Allingham explained.
Fourth-year chemical biology student and research assistant Ashlynn Jensen said organic chemistry is one of the harder courses undergraduate science student have to take, and some can even switch their majors because of that difficulty.
“It’s a really, really big barrier for them to get through that,” Jensen said.
TRU professors Alexis Brown and Brett McCollum, as well as Jensen, are working with Allingham on the research. They’ve received more than $64,000 through a two-year Insight Development grant from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.
“We have two years to spend that, although I can see this project continuing and growing into broader research as well as we learn more,” Allingham said.
She said the research could broaden into ways of representing molecules and chemicals or developing new teaching resources.
Allingham said the researchers are diving into a “fairly new field of research,” hoping to build on what’s already been discovered.
