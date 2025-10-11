Kamloops News

Kamloops council adopts motion aimed at child care funding advocacy

Pressing for child care funds

Photo: Pixabay A child draws on a sheet of paper.

Kamloops city council wants to see more provincial funding for early childhood educators and an increase in the number of local $10 per day child care centres.

Council unanimously adopted a motion intended to spur child care advocacy put forward by Coun. Dale Bass during its Tuesday meeting.

Bass’ motion directs the city to advocate to the B.C. government for fair compensation for ECEs, sustained support for $10 per day child care centres, and investment in the construction of new child care facilities.

The motion also calls on the province to “adequately fund and support the strategic integration of child care centres within school facilities” to improve accessibility for parents and caregivers.

“Insufficient provincial investment has resulted in funding gaps affecting not only existing centres, but also construction of new facilities and integration of child care centres within schools, impacting families’ access to care,” the motion reads.

In her motion, Bass noted the province has changed funding models for the child care sector.

This has impacted recruitment and retention of qualified early childhood educators, and limited the sustainability of $10 per day child care centres, she said.

“Early Childhood Educators of BC report that child care professionals are not adequately compensated for their credentials and seniority, and many leave the field due to lack of benefits, working conditions and low wages,” the motion reads.

Bass also brought these asks forward to Lisa Beare, minister of education and child care, during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria last month.

Earlier this year, the province turned down funding two child care projects in Kamloops, saying the grant program was oversubscribed. One such project would have resulted in spaces opening up in Sagebrush to help healthcare workers’ families.