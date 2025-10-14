Kamloops News

Kamloops stalker sent back to prison for violating banishment order immediately upon release

Hid in trunk to avoid police

Photo: KTW file FILE - Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre

A Kamloops stalker who flouted a judge’s order that he stay away from Kamloops immediately upon his release from prison has been sentenced to five months behind bars.

Michael Macdonald, 48, was found by police hiding in the trunk of his friend’s car in an attempt to sneak into Kamloops contrary to a three-year banishment order he received after pleading guilty in a case of criminal harassment described by prosecutors as “insidious.”

Over a period of more than a year, he stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend — following her in his vehicle, sending her menacing and threatening messages and shooting at her home with a BB gun. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison less time served.

When Macdonald was released from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre on July 13, Mounties were ready and waiting. They covertly followed his friend’s vehicle, which picked him up at the jail and set off toward Merritt.

“Officers were there to ensure that Mr. Macdonald complied with the probation order and left Kamloops,” Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said in court.

But then they turned around near Inks Lake and headed back toward the city. When Mounties pulled it over on the Tk’emlups reserve, the driver — Macdonald’s friend — appeared to be the only person in the vehicle.

“She initially denied that there was anyone in her vehicle and Mr. Macdonald wasn’t visible,” Potestio said.

“He was located hiding in the back trunk cargo area, and that’s when he was arrested.”

Macdonald was denied bail a few weeks later and has been in jail since.

'Good reason' for banishment

Potestio was looking for a five-month prison sentence, while defence lawyer John Gustafson sought time served, which works out to a few weeks less than five months.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips imposed the longer sentence, pointing to the blatant deceit in Macdonald’s attempt to sneak into town. He said the condition was “there for a good reason.”

“It was to keep him out of Kamloops to protect that intimate partner who had struggled with harassment for so many years,” he said.

Macdonald was sentenced to five months in prison. Once given credit for time served, he had 16 days remaining as of Thursday.

His banishment from Kamloops city limits will remain in effect until April of 2028.