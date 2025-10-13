Kamloops News

Young girl pleads guilty to assault charge after violently attacking youth worker

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops Law Courts

A Kamloops teen has been ordered to spend the next year on probation for violently attacking a youth worker who asked her to put out a cigarette.

The girl cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. She is 13 now, but she was 12 when the offence took place on April 1.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said the girl attacked a youth worker who caught her smoking in her bedroom — a violation of house rules in the group home she was living in.

“[The girl] did not respond to this well and physically attacked the worker, grabbing her by the hair, shaking her and striking her with a closed fist, and also spitting in her direction,” he said.

The worker was not injured but she was described in court as quite shaken.

The girl has no criminal record, but Potestio said she has been violent in the past.

“This is not the first reported allegation of violence against youth workers, so there needs to be some intervention here,” he said.

Defence lawyer Jeanine Ball said the girl has been in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development since January, and court heard she has not attended school “for the past couple of years.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips asked some questions in court of the girl’s social worker about the plan to get her life back on track.

The social worker said efforts are underway to have the girl enrolled at a local high school, after it was determined she is too young to attend Twin Rivers Education Centre.

Phillips went along with a joint submission for 12 months of probation and a conditional discharge, meaning the girl’s criminal record will remain unblemished if she stays out of trouble for a year.

While on probation, the girl will be required to stay away from the victim and attend counselling as directed by her probation officer.