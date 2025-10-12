Kamloops News

Young Kamloops burglar sent immediately back to jail after breaking into car dealership

'No one would take him'

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops teenager who smashed the window of a downtown business while looking for a warm place to stay had nowhere else to go, a judge has been told.

Brayden Taylor Bussey, 18, was sentenced to four months in jail on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of break and enter and breach of probation.

He broke a window to get into a West Victoria Street business on Sept. 18, about three hours after he was released from jail as part of his sentence on unrelated youth charges.

Crown prosecutor Rigel Tessmann said police arrived at Totem City Motors for a report of a break in to find Bussey emerging from the smashed window with three sets of car keys in his hand. He was also found to be in possession of a lighter, which was a violation of the probation order that had been read to him hours earlier.

Tessmann was seeking a sentence of six months in prison, while defence lawyer Jeanine Ball suggested four months less time served.

“It’s because of the seriousness of the break and enter. He broke the window to get in — it took force,” Tessmann said.

“This was an immediate breach and a serious breach. The Crown’s submission is that the consequences should be serious on that basis.”

Court heard Bussey struggles with a number of diagnoses. He recently turned 18, and he said he was looking for a place to stay when he broke into Totem City — in part because a nearby shelter has a rule that requires guests to be at least 19.

“I didn’t know what to do that day after I was released. I had nowhere to go,” he said.

"I broke into a building because I was trying to stay warm in one of the cars, and I knew it was a bad choice but I didn’t want to freeze that night because I had nowhere to sleep.”

Bussey apologized directly to Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips, who let him out of jail on the day of the offence.

“I promised you I wouldn’t do that and I’m sorry that I disappointed you,” the teen said.

Phillips spent some time going over Bussey’s tragic circumstances and the difficult situation he’s in now. He said the young man's mother expressed concern in court on Sept. 18 about her son being released from custody without adequate mental health supports.

“He was essentially homeless by default — no one would take him. So his only choice was to walk the streets of Kamloops until he found some place to lay or something to do, and this is the result of that,” the judge said.

“Mr. Bussey is one of those individuals that comes before the court almost born with three strikes against him, and it’s going to be a struggle for him going forward regardless."

Phillips went along with Ball’s suggestion, sentencing Bussey to four months less time served — leaving 88 days as of Thursday.