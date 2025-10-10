Kamloops News

Newly formed Wildfire Resilience Consortium of Canada lays foundation at TRU conference

Solving wildfire problems

Photo: Josh Dawson Wildfire Resilience Consortium of Canada executive director Garnet Mierau speaks to delegates at the conference Wednesday afternoon.

A recently formed nationwide consortium looking to address the myriad challenges posed by wildfires saw more than 100 experts gather for the first time this week on Thompson Rivers University’s campus.

The Wildfire Resilience Consortium of Canada was announced in July by Natural Resources Canada. The non-profit received $11.7 million in funding over four years through the Wildfire Resilient Futures Initiative.

WRCC executive director Garnet Mierau told conference attendees Indigenous communities in Canada are disproportionately impacted by wildfires, and his group wants to include Aboriginal leadership and create a model “by Indigenous people, for Indigenous people.”

“At the consortium, we're going to be connecting with that Indigenous knowledge keeper, with the academic, and we want to bring them over to the practitioner, to the decision maker,” Mierau said.

“That's our sole purpose — bringing people together.”

He called the consortium an “inflection point for our nation to come together” and to begin collaborating on how to tackle the increasing threat of wildfires.

“I truly feel that collectively we're driven by purpose for a change here, and I feel it in the air,” Mierau said.

A range of views

Some of the projects and research studies among the rapid-fire presentations Wednesday focused on areas like Indigenous fire stewardship, forest biodiversity and ecosystem health, adaptive forest management practices and wildfire training.

Thursday saw the group brainstorm policy and practice priorities.

Among the items the group identified as areas for improvement or future needs were a national repository of wildland fire research, further economic understanding, connecting policy-makers with grassroots initiatives, as well as possibly increasing the diversity of voices at the WRCC.

At the conclusion of the conference, many of the attendees spoke to their excitement of working collaboratively, the range of expertise and in ensuring Indigenous knowledge and representation was brought to the table.

Some said they wanted to see action be taken soon while others said they were apprehensive and hoped the group would work together to create concrete actions and objectives.

John Fink, a geology professor at the University of British Columbia and Portland State University, said the range of issues and ideas discussed at the conference was more uniform that a large workshop he previously attended in California.

"This is also much less academic than the group that was assembled by National Academy of Sciences," he told delegates on Thursday.

"So I think you have maybe more clarity about what you're trying to do with this, with this group of people. and I look forward from the outside to see what comes out of it."

Addressing ‘vital weakness’

At the conclusion of Wednesday, Mierau said it was society’s collective trauma from wildfire that has “galvanized” the initiative together.

Many of the presenters spoke of the increasing severity of wildfires, highlighting recent record-breaking fire seasons in B.C., Ontario, the Northwest Territories and New Brunswick.

Chris Stockdale, a fire resource scientist with Natural Resources Canada, concluded the event Wednesday by telling the audience a key priority that came out of a 2019 10-year strategic plan for wildfire science was the “critical need for improved knowledge exchange in wildland fire science.”

He said it was a “vital weakness” and that strategic plan became the impetus for the development of the Wildfire Resilient Futures Initiative — the program that funds the projects that were presented — and would eventually propel the WRCC into being formed.

“The knowledge and solutions for living with wildlife have always been regional and local, and we need place-based knowledge, and place-based knowledge is irreplaceable and invaluable,” Stockdale said.

“So too, we know that there's common threads that run through all this, there's common futures across the whole of it and all of that requires illumination.”

TRU pledges support

TRU joined the consortium in partnership with the BC Wildfire Service, and the two will share a seat as one of five founding members.

TRU is working with BCWS as part of its larger TRU Wildfire initiative, which it says will bridge academic research with frontline wildfire operations and training on campus.

University President Dr. Airini welcomed attendees to the two-day conference and said TRU was proud to be a founding partner and to host the first-of-its-kind event.

“We want to signal our full support for everything that’s going to happen in your efforts around training, science and action to give us hope and safety — you have this university’s full support,” she said.

“This is Canada's new table for wildfire resilience, where researchers, Indigenous fire stewards, agencies, industry and communities can learn together and align wildfire efforts, research and best practices for the good of people and places.”