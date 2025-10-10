Kamloops News

Kamloops council green-lights Ord Road development as mayor waves off conflict concerns

344 homes moved ahead

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture Three residential buildings, totalling 344 units of homes, are proposed for a site along Ord Road.

Kamloops city council unanimously approved plans for a large rental and seniors’ housing project Tuesday as the mayor, who has sued one of the development firm’s principals, brushed off conflict of interest concerns and participated in the vote.

Arpa Investments has filed rezoning and development permit applications for a proposed project at 1100 Ord Rd., a property previously used as an operations centre for a taxi company.

The three-building development is planned to include two 119-unit buildings offering rental suites. A housing agreement will ensure the third, 106-unit building is set aside for seniors.

On Tuesday, council agreed to move ahead with the housing agreement, rezoning and development permit applications, but not before Hamer-Jackson was asked to consider his ties to the applicant.

The mayor sued Joshua Knaak, Arpa partner, for defamation in 2024 — a lawsuit that remains open. This summer, an investigator found Hamer-Jackson breached conflict of interest rules when voting on another land use matter involving Knaak.

Before council discussed the 1100 Ord Rd. proposal, Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, asked Hamer-Jackson whether he had received a legal opinion about weighing in on the Arpa application.

“All that I'm asking you to consider at this time is whether, in light of the release of that investigation report by an independent investigator, you have any concerns whether a court would take that into account should there be any concerns about conflict of interest for you,” said Mazzotta, who was interrupted by Hamer-Jackson as he insisted he could participate.

“I’ve got legal advice twice now, and I’ve told you that, so I’m good,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“If you've taken that into account, and your legal advice that you've obtained has been since the release of that report by the independent investigator — and your legal guidance is still despite that, that you're not in conflict — then by all means, it's your decision to make regardless,” Mazzotta replied.

Hamer-Jackson replied by seemingly calling into question the code of conduct process, saying the investigator is a lawyer out of Vancouver and suggesting council was “a jury.”

He stayed in the room for the discussion.

More than 300 new homes

The proposed development, which will sit on the north side of Ord Road, will include a building dedicated to seniors housing, which would include a mix of studio and one-bedroom units.

The other two rental buildings will involve a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom suites. A little more than half of the units will be studios.

In total, the development will result in 344 new units of housing.

A staff report prepared for council noted the property is located “some distance” from amenities and transportation options.

“The proposal introduces a large-scale residential development to an area that has historically not been predicted to receive substantial growth,” the report said.

The developer will be required to construct a multi-use pathway stretching from the west end of the property to Eighth Street, connecting to an existing path on Westsyde Road.

The report noted attendees at an open-house event felt positively about the addition of seniors’ housing, the multi-use path, and a playground that will be built as part of the development.

Some residents raised concerns about potential traffic issues given the proximity of the development to the intersection of Eighth Street, Batchelor Drive, Ord Road and Westsyde Road.

But staff noted a traffic impact assessment has concluded the number of trips that would be generated from the proposed development won’t significantly impact the intersection.

The report said upgrades to the intersection and Eighth Street corridor are planned as part of the City of Kamloops’ 10-year capital plan.