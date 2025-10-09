Kamloops News

Kamloops city council unanimously agrees to send letter of support for proposed Anglo Teck merger

City backs mining merger

Photo: Castanet Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine located in Logan Lake, B.C.

Kamloops city council has agreed to write a letter of support for a proposed merger of B.C. mining giant Teck Resources Limited and London-based Anglo American.

The two companies announced in September they planned to merge to form Anglo Teck, which would become one of the world’s largest mining companies. The company would be headquartered in Vancouver. The proposed deal is undergoing federal review.

Teck operates the Highland Valley Copper Mine in Logan Lake, Canada's largest open pit mine, which just launched a $2 billion project to extend the life of the mine to 2046.

Coun. Kelly Hall said the extension project will directly benefit Kamloops.

“Once completed, the mine owned by Teck Resources Ltd. is expected to produce 132,000 tons of copper each year,” Hall said. “The mine is expected to add about $500 million annually to B.C.’s GDP.”

Kamloops council voted unanimously in favour of sending a letter of support for the merger, adding its voice to a number of other municipalities and organizations — including the B.C. Chamber of Commerce and the Vancouver Board of Trade.

The letter will be sent to federal Minister of Industry Melanie Joly and Jonathan Price, Teck's president and CEO.