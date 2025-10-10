Kamloops News

United Church PIT Stop program to host free thanksgiving dinner for those in need

Holiday donations needed

Photo: PIT Stop The PIT Stop program is holding a free thanksgiving dinner for those in need at Sandman Centre on Sunday, Oct. 12.

The Kamloops United Church’s PIT Stop program is hosting a thanksgiving dinner on Sunday at Sandman Centre.

In a social media post, organizers said the meal is open to everyone in the community — especially those facing food insecurity.

“At PIT Stop, everyone belongs and we’re excited to celebrate together,” the post said.

“Our hope is simple — to make sure there’s a plate for everyone who walks through the door, and a goody bag to take home.”

In order to do that, PIT Stop is asking for donations of gloves and mitts, toques, warm socks, juices boxes and candy go be dropped off at Kamloops united Church at 421 St. Paul St.

Donations are being accepted until Friday and organizers said pickup can be arranged, if needed.

The free meal will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Kia Lounge at Sandman Centre.

The PIT Stop program has struggled since a fire broke out at the Kamloops United Church last year, and the program has been struggling to maintain its services since.