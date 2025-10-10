Kamloops News

Child pornography name change to child sex abuse material officially happens Friday

Photo: Frank Caputo Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo reads his 2026 copy of the Canadian criminal code that he helped shape thanks to a private member's bill. Friday marks a turning point in the Criminal Code of Canada, as the term "child pornography" officially changes to "child sex abuse and exploitation material" — and it's thanks to the Tournament Capital's MP.

Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo told Castanet his successful private member's bill comes into force on Friday.

Caputo said the term better reflects the nature of the crime, and the newly issued editions of the Criminal Code now identify it as such. It will be used in courts and legal documents for all child sex abuse material offences charged as of Friday.

"I'm really proud of this," Caputo told Castanet. "It is something that I will hold dear to my heart for the rest of my life."

Bill-291 received Royal Assent in 2024.

Caputo is a former prosecutor in the Kamloops Crown counsel office, where he focused on sexual assault and exploitation cases.