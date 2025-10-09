Two sent to hospital following crash impacting traffic on Highway 5 at Shuswap Road
Crash sends two to hospital
UPDATE: 2:03 p.m.
Two people were taken to hospital in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 5 and Shuswap Road late Thursday morning.
BC Emergency Heather Services said they responded to the crash shortly after 11:30 a.m.
"Paramedics provided emergency medial treatment to two patients who were transported to hospital in serious but stable condition,” paramedic information officer Brian Twaites said in a statement.
ORIGINAL: 12:48 p.m.
Drive BC is warning that a crash at the intersection of Highway 5 and Shuswap Road is impacting traffic at the intersection.
The crash appears to have taken place just before noon on Thursday.
Eyewitness Joann Amond said she drove by the accident scene just before noon and saw two vehicles had collided and multiple emergency responders in the intersection — about four ambulances and six police vehicles.
Amond said the crash created long lines of traffic on the highway. She said she saw an injured person being tended to by emergency crews.
This story will be updated when more information becomes known.
