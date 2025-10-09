Kamloops News

TNRD issues state of local emergency due to flood risk posed by illegal dam on Fadear Lake

Photo: TNRD This drone photo taken by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Wednesday, Oct. 8, shows the state of an illegal dam on Fadear Lake.

A state of local emergency has been declared in the Lower North Thompson, where more than a dozen properties remain on evacuation alert due to flood risks posed by an illegal dam that could fail at any moment.

An engineering assessment was carried out Wednesday on a gravel dam on Fadear Lake, a small lake about 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks. Properties downstream from the dam, on Fadear Creek Road, have been on evacuation alert since Monday evening.

Blocked culverts on the dam have led to a rise in the level of the lake, prompting concerns that it could fail and send a rush of water down Fadear Creek.

The emergency declaration went into effect just before noon on Wednesday to enable Thompson-Nicola Regional District officials to take action to mitigate the risks to properties downstream of the dam.

"This declaration enables prompt coordination of action or special regulation of persons or property to protect the health, safety, or welfare of people or to limit damage to property," the regional district said in its notice.

Emergency powers can be used by the TNRD to order the evacuation of properties, prohibit travel and enter private property when an emergency threatens lives, property or the environment. The TNRD advised the declaration is not an evacuation order or an evacuation alert.

The province told Castanet this is not the first illegal dam discovered in the Fadear Lake area.

For more information or to access the interactive TNRD emergency map, click here.