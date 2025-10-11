Kamloops News

Westsyde looks for gridiron revenge against South Kam in Saturday's Chow Cup

Chow Cup set for Saturday

Photo: Michael Potestio SKSS Kelton Blower tracks a pass he would catch to put the Titans ahead of the Westsyde Whundas in the third quarter of the 2024 Chow Cup.

Get ready for the rematch.

The 2025 Chow Cup is slated for this Saturday at Westsyde secondary.

The city football championship between the South Kamloops Titans and the Westsyde Whundas, previously called the Wendy’s Cup, had been defunct for more than 20 years. It made its triumphant return last year as the Chow Cup, named after longtime local football coach Darryl Chow.

Former South Kam head coach JP Lancaster told Castanet Kamloops he believes the game could mark “a changing of the football guard in Kamloops.”

Lancaster noted that, over the past decade, South Kam has had Westsyde’s number in head-to-head play, winning four games to the Whundas’ two.

“The rivalry was put on hold when Westsyde did not field a senior varsity team from the 2019 season until 2023,” Lancaster said via email. “South Kam has been a consistently competitive AA team, most recently having been provincial quarter-finalists each of the past three seasons.”

Lancaster said South Kam has a strong, experienced team this year, but enrolment dramatically fell off in 2025 and the school's football program was required to merge with Valleyview secondary just to field a junior varsity team — which casts doubt on what the future holds for local high school football.

He said Westsyde, on the other hand, has had a complete renaissance at the Junior Varsity level with a massive surge in player enrolment.

“The Westsyde senior varsity team is young, but some convincing pre-season wins have them opportunistic about taking the Chow Cup,” Lancaster said.

Chow began his career coaching at Valleyview secondary in 1974 and has spent 50 years coaching in the community, including stints at South Kam and Westsyde secondary, as well as with the Kamloops Cowboys and Kamloops Broncos junior programs.

Kickoff for this year’s game is at 1 p.m. and admission is free.