Commercial trucker who assaulted officer at Kamloops weigh scales sentenced to community service

A commercial trucker who attacked a CVSE officer during an inspection at a weigh scale just outside Kamloops has been ordered to complete 15 hours of community service.

Jitender Singh, 29, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of assault.

Court heard Singh was driving a commercial rig hauling mail for Canada Post on Jan. 23, when he pulled into the westbound scales on the Coquihalla Highway. A CVSE officer told him to park and asked to inspect his log book.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said Singh handed over his cellphone for the officer to take a look.

“At some point, Mr. Singh took exception to how the officer was reviewing his log book or what he was accessing on his cellphone, and Mr. Singh started reaching out and trying to grab the phone,” he said.

“Eventually, the two ended up on the ground with Mr. Singh on top of the CVSE officer.”

Potestio said the two men separated and the officer phoned police. Singh stuck around and was co-operative with Mounties.

Singh was charged with assaulting a peace officer, but Potestio accepted a plea to the lesser included offence of assault as part of a plea deal.

“Obviously this is not an appropriate way to deal with CVSE officers conducting inspections,” he said.

Defence lawyer John Hogg said Singh has no criminal record and is about to get married.

“He’s a good guy, he’s decently educated, he’s very well spoken, he wants to live his life and be a good citizen — and he is prepared to do this sentence,” he said.

“I couldn’t think of a better guy to get a discharge than someone who’s just getting married and needs a clean slate.”

Singh’s scheduled trial, which will no longer take place after Thursday's plea, was adjourned last month to give him time to get married.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a conditional discharge and 12 months of probation, meaning Singh’s record will remain unblemished if he stays out of trouble for the next year.

The only condition of Singh's probation will require he completes 15 hours of community work service, which Hogg said he plans to do in Calgary, where he lives.