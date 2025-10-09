Kamloops News

First-degree murder trial of former lawyer concludes, decision to be given in Kamloops

Lawyer's fate with judge

Photo: Castanet Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo is charged with first-degree murder in the March 11, 2022, death of his client, TRU instructor Mohd Abdullah.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

The first-degree murder trial of a former Kamloops lawyer accused of stabbing his client to death has concluded.

Butch Bagabuyo is accused of killing Mohd Abdullah, an instructor at Thompson Rivers University, on March 11, 2022.

Justice Kathleen Ker told the court on Thursday, after closing arguments and rebuttals had concluded, that she felt it was appropriate that the decision be given in Kamloops, where Abdullah was killed. It could come as soon as Dec. 12, depending on the availability of lawyers.

The trial heard that Abdullah hired the then-lawyer in 2016 and they conspired to hide money during Abdullah's separation from his wife, but Bagabuyo spent more than $780,000 syphoned to him.

Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler said in closing arguments that the accused methodically planned the murder for more than a week after he realized he would no longer be able to fool Abdullah, who was getting increasingly impatient about getting his money back.

Defence lawyer Mark Swartz said the death was “unexpected” — and while his client admits to killing Abdullah at his office, it was manslaughter.

Bagabuyo was arrested on March 18, 2022, the day after the body was discovered inside a tote by the grandson of an unsuspecting friend who he had enlisted to rent a van and help find a place to bury the tote.

Bagabuyo was initially charged with indignity to human remains, then charged more than a year later with first-degree murder.

The Law Society of B.C. says he is no longer a lawyer.

— The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

If the “golden goose” was still laying eggs for Butch Bagabuyo, why would he want it dead?

That’s what Bagabuyo’s lawyer suggested in his closing submission Wednesday. The 57-year-old is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of first-degree murder.

Bagabuyo has admitted to stabbing Mohd Abdullah, 60, to death on March 11, 2022, but maintains it was manslaughter, not murder.

Bagabuyo, a family lawyer, and Abdullah, his client, conspired to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s wife in 2016. That money was paid to Bagabuyo in a series of payments of various amounts over a number of years — basically anytime Bagabuyo asked, court heard.

A forensic accountant testified that Abdullah transferred about $780,000 to Bagabuyo over the course of the scheme, which Bagabuyo spent on mundane expenses like groceries, clothes and renovations.

The Crown theory is that Bagabuyo blew through the money, then devised a plan to kill Abdullah when it became impossible to keep up the ruse. But defence lawyer Mark Swartz pushed back on that in court on Wednesday.

“Mr. Bagabuyo says jump, Mr. Abdullah says how high. If he says I need more money, he says how much and, ‘Here’s your cheque’ — doing that right up to the bitter end,” he said.

“Mr. Bagabuyo’s golden goose is still producing. We have no evidence that he’s no longer willing to produce, no evidence that Mr. Abdullah was done with Mr. Bagabuyo.”

Bagabuyo was broke

Swartz said Bagabuyo was in debt and "living paycheque to paycheque" when he and Abdullah hatched their scheme nearly a decade ago.

“We know his financial situation is poor,” he said. "He doesn’t have any funds, his practice isn’t earning a significant income."

Swartz described Abdullah as someone “consumed” with preserving his life savings. Court heard he grew increasingly frustrated and upset with Bagabuyo in the months leading up the his death.

Swartz presented an alternate to the Crown theory of how Abdullah’s death played out. He suggested Bagabuyo came clean to Abdullah at the March 11 meeting.

“Mr. Bagabuyo is expecting his money, Mr. Bagabuyo doesn’t have the money,” he said. “Mr. Bagabuyo finally reveals to him, the money is long gone — you’re never getting it back. Sorry. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Swartz said Abdullah was “already on the verge of a breaking point” long before the meeting.

“It’s not unreasonable that at that stage he begins to physically attack Mr. Bagabuyo,” he said.

Swartz said while much of the Crown’s evidence isn’t contested by Bagabuyo, there are a number of different inferences that can be drawn.

“With respect to the event in the office itself, all we have is circumstantially what unfolded,” he said.

How old was garrotte?

Swartz spent the afternoon poking holes in the evidentiary items presented by the Crown, including a homemade garrotte found draped around Abdullah’s neck.

A UBC wood sciences professor testified as an expert for the Crown and linked the garrotte’s wooden handles to scrap wood found by police in Bagabuyo’s back yard. Prosecutors have pointed to the garrotte as evidence of premeditation.

Bagabuyo was described as a bit of a hoarder at trial, and Swartz described him on Wednesday as an unorganized procrastinator. He suggested the garrotte could have been made earlier and wound up with Abdullah’s body by chance.

“Remember, the body's at his residence, presumably, for several days,” he said, noting there was no sawdust in the shed to suggest the wood had been recently cut.

Swartz also said there’s no evidence the garrotte was used in the offence.

“There's no ligature marks — there's no other markings or anything suggestive that there's any form of strangulation,” he said. “It’s just simply loosely around the upper portion neck, head area of the body.”

Swartz suggested Bagabuyo used the garrotte to help get Abdullah’s body into the storage tote in which it was found.

“It’s not inconsistent with what we know of Mr. Bagabuyo,” he said. "He does a lot of things that do not make any sense.”

Closing arguments continue

Swartz is expected to wrap up his closing submission on Thursday, and B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker has already laid out what she will then have to decide.

“The issue is, has the Crown proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt on first degree? If not, has it proved second? If not, it’s manslaughter," she said in court on Monday.

Bagabuyo, who has been out on bail during the trial, was arrested on March 18, 2022, the day after Abdullah's body was discovered inside the tote.

A conviction for first-degree murder results in a sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years, while there is no mandatory minimum sentence for manslaughter unless a firearm is used.

