Kamloops council moves ahead with proposed 2026 utility fees, including eased water, sewer rates

Utility rate hikes lessened

Photo: Pexels It is anticipated that City of Kamloops taxpayers will pay about 10 per cent more for water in 2026.

Kamloops residents can expect to see an increase in their utility rates next year, but not as much as what was initially projected.

Dustin Rutsatz, City of Kamloops planning and procurement manager, told council on Tuesday that after reviewing factors like revenue, expenses and capital projects, staff are comfortable reducing some of the utility rate increases from what was forecast last year.

That includes a 10 per cent increase for water in 2026, down from the 15 per cent hike that was projected.

The increase amounts to about $45 annually for the average home — about $4 per month.

Rutsatz noted there is a 10 per cent water rate increase planned in 2027, and a five per cent increase in 2028, but the city aims to stabilize the anticipated annual water utility increases at three per cent by 2029.

“Going forward, if we look at this forecasted out, we had previously thought that we could, we could get to that 3 per cent in 2029 — we're still on target for that, we're able to realize some savings this year versus earlier projections,” he said.

For sewer rates, Rutsatz said a projected 5 per cent increase in 2026 is being eased to a 3 per cent increase.

This amounts to about $15 per year for the average residence, or a little more than $1 each month.

“We thought again, we were going to stabilize around 2029, we're now looking and feeling very comfortable that we can stabilize starting this year and just have that 3 per cent going forward,” he told council.

Rutsatz hinted at some upcoming regional changes in terms of solid waste that is expected to impact the municipal utility — adding more information will be coming to council soon — but he said these factors have been considered in the rate projections.

“We're still projecting that we can stabilize this utility at 3 per cent by 2029,” Rutsatz said.

Overall, solid waste revenue will need to increase by 10 per cent in 2026, including annual increases in collection fees for garbage, recycling and organics, as well as the garbage cart lease fee.

Tipping fees are also going up at Barnhartvale Landfill, Resource Recovery Centre and Mission Flats Landfill.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk said it’s good to see the utilities are stabilizing.

“When we got into this, we were looking at a history of water utilities that were zero for nine straight years,” Karpuk said.

“That drained our bank account in reserve so we could keep it at zero, but got rid of our rainy day fund — and now we have a problem with other things that we have to get an AAP to fix. So I'm grateful that this is where we're going. It's good fiscal prudence.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of preparing bylaws reflecting the new utility increases for 2026.