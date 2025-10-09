Kamloops News

SD73 investigating allegation that Kamloops teacher used racist slur in class

Teacher used slurs in class

Photo: Castanet A teacher at Westsyde secondary is being investigated following allegations that he used racial slurs — the N-word and an anti-Semitic slur — in front of a Grade 10 class last week.

The Kamloops-Thompson School District is investigating a report of a high school teacher using a racist slur in the classroom.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in a Grade 10 social studies class at Westsyde Secondary School on Oct. 2.

According to a student in the class who spoke to Castanet Kamloops on the condition of anonymity, the class was discussing the Holocaust when the teacher asked whether anyone knew a specific slur for Jewish people.

“Then he made the class tell him that slur,” the student said.

“Then he says, ‘Yes, this slur is very similar to the N-word. You guys all know the N-word, right?’ And then he said the N-word twice.”

'Everybody was really upset'

The student said some in the class were shocked and some gasped when the teacher used the slur.

The student said they stood up and told the teacher, who is white, that he couldn’t use that word, but said the teacher insisted he could, laughing off the concern and continuing the class.

“It just felt so weird," the student said.

"It was really uncomfortable, like everybody was really upset afterwards, the day definitely felt a little weird after that."

The student said they talked with the school’s principal about the incident, and the teacher came into the classroom the next day and apologized for making any of the students uncomfortable with his “wording.”

Language 'not acceptable'

School district staff were made aware of the incident, which Grant Reilly, SD73's assistant superintendent, described as a potential breach of the professional standards teachers are required to follow.

“As a result, district staff are currently investigating the incident to determine next steps,” he said in a statement to Castanet.

In an email sent to parents of students in the class on Friday, the day after the incident, Westsyde principal Domenic Comita said the language alleged to have been used by the teacher “is not acceptable at Westsyde secondary or within our district.”

“I take this matter very seriously. It has been reported to our Human Resources department, and next steps are being taken to investigate the incident further,” the email reads.

The email said the school's priority is to always ensure students feel safe, respected and supported.

The student said a substitute teacher has been teaching the class since the start of this week.