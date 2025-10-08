Kamloops News

Kamloops Chamber head Acacia Pangilinan elected president of Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada

Pangilinan chosen to lead

Photo: Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce / Stacey Owen Acacia Pangilinan is the executive director for the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce.

Kamloops’ own Acacia Pangilinan has been elected to serve as president of the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada.

Pangilinan is the executive director of the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce and the Merritt and District Chamber of Commerce.

In a news release, Deneen Belliveau, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada, said under Pangilinan’s stewardship, CCEC will “continue to evolve and expand its impact.”

“Acacia’s election as president of CCEC is a reflection of her unwavering commitment to the Chamber Network,” Belliveau said.

“She consistently shares her time and expertise to support her peers, and her kind, thoughtful approach to leadership brings people together to achieve meaningful results.”

Pangilinan will serve as president for the 2025-2026 term.

“This is a pivotal time for chambers,” Pangilinan said in a statement.

“Our communities are navigating transformational change, and chambers must step forward with real leadership and tangible value. By leaning into connection, collaboration and tools like AI, we can equip chamber leaders to do what they do best: champion and grow thriving local economies.”

Pangilinan is also president of the Chamber of Commerce Executives of B.C., and in 2024, received the national Chamber Executive of the Year Award for Chambers with 500-999 members.