Murder was unexpected by accused, trial of former Kamloops lawyer hears

Photo: Court exhibit/Castanet This photo was taken by police on March 17, 2022, of a storage tote in the back of a rented cargo van. The body of Mohd Abdullah was found inside the bin.

A former Kamloops lawyer admits to killing his client, but his defence lawyer says it wasn't planned and evidence at trial doesn't support a first-degree murder conviction for Butch Bagabuyo.

The B.C. Supreme Court trial in Vancouver has heard that Mohd Abdullah hired Bagabuyo in 2016 and they conspired to hide "large sums of money" during Abdullah's separation from his wife, but Bagabuyo later spent the cash.

Mark Swartz told the judge in his closing arguments that a reasonable explanation is that Bagabuyo had confessed to his client on March 11 that the money was gone and "all hell broke loose" in a struggle that left Abdullah dead.

He said the events were "unexpected" and Bagabuyo was "left with what to do with this body," which is evidenced by his movements after the killing, including enlisting the help of an elderly friend to rent a van and find a place to dispose of the body.

Bagabuyo was arrested on March 18, 2022, the day after the body was discovered inside the tote by the friend's grandson.

The Crown attorney told the court this week that Bagabuyo methodically planned the murder for more than a week and should be convicted of the most serious charge.

Ann Katrine Saettler told Justice Kathleen Ker that the purchase of a large tote in which Abdullah's body was found, and a "planning note" written by the accused before the murder was all evidence of the plot.

The note was written by Bagabuyo before the murder, reminding him to bag everything after, not to bring his mobile phone or E-watch, turn off his GPS and throw his garbage out, Saettler said.

But Swartz said his client purchased the tote to deal with files at his office and the note was used as a reminder of what to do while disposing of the body — not a plan for murder.

"This is someone who picks up a document (and) starts writing out things in a panic of what to do, not someone who, back on March 1, made a decision and weighed out what needs to occur, what steps to take," Swartz said.

He pointed to evidence that Bagabuyo had texted his daughter and called his girlfriend before the March 11 meeting to tell them he was at his office.

He also noted that when Bagabuyo was arrested he did not have his phones or smartwatch. Those items were later found on his bed at his home, Swartz said.

Saettler said Tuesday during her closing submissions that a law office was an "ideal place" to commit a murder, as there are special conditions for police searches of law offices.

But Swartz said the building, which was under restoration after a fire, would have had contractors and others entering the building and "there is no evidence that Mr. Bagabuyo had been given any advance knowledge of" when people would be coming and going.

Swartz also noted that Bagabuyo had "everyone's building code" as he had set up the alarm system and could have avoided using his own if he had planned the murder.

Bagabuyo was initially charged with indignity to human remains on March 18, 2022, then charged more than a year later with first-degree murder. He's been out on bail since July 12, 2023.

When Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo went to The Home Depot on March 10, 2022, to buy a sheet of plastic wrap and a large storage tote, he was planning the murder of his client the following afternoon.

That is what a B.C. Supreme Court judge was told on Tuesday in Vancouver, where prosecutors wrapped up their closing argument in Bagabuyo’s first-degree murder trial.

Bagabuyo admitted on Monday that he killed Mohd Abdullah, his 60-year-old client — but his lawyer has said it was manslaughter, not murder.

Defence lawyer Mark Swartz will start his closing argument on Wednesday morning, but on Tuesday he was asked to further clarify Bagabuyo’s admission.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker asked Swartz whether Bagabuyo admitted that he killed Abdullah inside his Victoria Street law office.

“At the law office, justice, yes,” Swartz replied.

Almost got away?

Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler said Bagabuyo might never have been arrested if not for a nosy grandson.

“He makes a plan, and the only way out of it all is to kill Mr. Abdullah — that is the only way that will solve all of this with, Mr. Bagabuyo hoped, no consequences to him,” she said.

"Had he managed to dispose of that body successfully, that may very well have been the case.”

Abdullah was stabbed to death on March 11, 2022 — about six years after he and Bagabuyo conspired to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife, court has heard. Bagabuyo is alleged to have spent that money and killed Abdullah when he couldn’t pay it back.

According to the Crown, Bagabuyo stabbed Abdullah to death during a meeting at his law office, then enlisted the help of an unknowing elderly friend in a bungled attempt to dispose of the body.

It was only discovered when the elderly friend’s grandson, Justin Robertson, became curious and pulled back the lid of the bin.

“He took his best chance at solving all his problems on the afternoon of March 11 in that law office, except Justin Robertson looks in that bin,” Saettler said on Tuesday.

Bagabuyo deep in debt

Saettler said Bagabuyo delayed the return of Abdullah's money for several years, fabricating reasons such as the need to set up shell corporations or concerns about the Canadian Revenue Agency.

Abdullah grew impatient about getting his money back, Saettler said Monday, citing emails and a 2021 audio recording where Abdullah pressed Bagabuyo about the money.

The Crown's theory is that Bagabuyo had decided on March 1, 2022, "he would not be able to continue to fool Mr. Abdullah much longer" and devised the plan, the court heard. Saettler called it a “tipping point."

She said the financial audit found Bagabuyo was not reporting any income to the CRA, did not file any taxes between 2017 and 2022, was more that $180,000 in debt on his line of credit and was being audited by the Law Society of B.C.

She said Bagabuyo knew that "if Mr. Abdullah leaves that office knowing what has actually happened, Mr. Bagabuyo would be going to jail for a very long time."

"So, he knows what he has to do at that office. He plans it ahead, he thinks he has a good chance of getting away with it and, in fact if that body had not been found, it's quite likely he would."

She said the Crown's theory is that he chose the location because he knew there are special conditions for police searches of law offices.

“It's an ideal place to commit a crime," she said.

Shopping at Home Depot

To show premeditation, Saettler showed a video of the accused buying a tote and plastic wrap from The Home Depot. The tote was identical to the one in which Abdullah was found, and the plastic wrap was determined to match the plastic Abdullah's body was wrapped in.

Bagabuyo bought two identical totes — one on March 1, the day he set up the March 11 meeting, and another on the evening of March 10, the night before he killed Abdullah. Surveillance video played at trial showed him hauling Abdullah's body out of his office inside one of them.

Saettler said Bagabuyo stabbed Abdullah to death shortly after he arrived for a meeting at the law office, which was under restoration after a fire.

She pointed to evidence that showed Bagabuyo bringing a duffel bag into the office building about two hours before the pair met.

"Some of the things that he needs for that murder are in that duffel bag, and some of the things he needs for the cleanup are in that duffel bag," she said Tuesday.

"It's an empty, hollowed-out office. The only thing he can do in that office is prepare for the murder."

She said evidence presented at trial proved Abdullah was stabbed by a knife that had a blunt side and a sharp side.

"It's not the type of item someone might just randomly be carrying around in their back pocket and spontaneously pull out and use.”

‘Strong evidence’ of premeditation

After the murder, the Crown said Bagabuyo wrapped Abdullah's body in plastic sheeting, put a garrote around his neck, placed him in the bin and secured it with ratchet straps. He then hauled the bin into his car.

Saettler pointed to gaps in Bagabuyo's backyard cameras, notably between March 10 and March 16, which she said is "strong evidence of planning and deliberation in advance of the murder."

"They would have recorded wherever Mr. Bagabuyo stored the bin containing the body," she said. "They would have in all likelihood recorded the making of the garrote."

She said he also purchased a propane tank and other items he planned to use to dispose of the body, including a hacksaw, but his plans for disposal changed when he was contacted by police on March 15 about Abdullah being missing.

Saettler also pointed to Bagabuyo's demeanour and tone during another conversation with an officer that took place on March 17 about Abdullah's disappearance.

She said he "was not acting like someone who is caught off guard, or was panicked by this whole thing, if it was indeed a manslaughter."

She said that he told the officer that he had met with Abdullah on March 11.

"It's a matter of admit what you can't deny," Saettler said, noting he would have known that Abdullah had likely told others about their meeting.

"He knows he will not be able to deny meeting Mr. Abdullah at the office that day, so his story revolves around openly admitting that."

But, she said, his whole plan depended on no one finding the body.

No longer licensed

Bagabuyo was arrested on March 18, 2022, the day after the body was discovered inside the tote by Robertson.

Bagabuyo was initially charged with indignity to human remains, then charged more than a year later with first-degree murder. He's been out on bail since July 12, 2023.

Bagabuyo attended court in Vancouver on Tuesday wearing a dark pinstriped suit, blue dress shirt and tie.

A conviction for first-degree murder results in a sentence of life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years, while there is no mandatory sentence for manslaughter unless a firearm is used.

The B.C. Law Society has said Bagabuyo is no longer a practising lawyer and a custodian was appointed to wind up his legal practice in May 2022.

— with files from The Canadian Press