Treaty commissioner Abbott says landmark B.C. Supreme Court decision on Aboriginal title is tip of iceberg

Question marks around title

Photo: Josh Dawson George Abbott spoke at TRU's campus Tuesday evening.

George Abbott says a landmark B.C. Supreme Court decision in August that granted Aboriginal title to hundreds of acres of private land in Richmond city limits only "scratches the surface" of what the future might hold.

Abbott, a treaty commissioner and former provincial cabinet minister, was on Thompson Rivers University's campus in Kamloops on Tuesday night to discuss his new book, Unceded: Understanding British Columbia’s Colonial Past and Why It Matters.

Joining the discussion was former international lawyer Jeffrey Rustand and TRU chancellor emeritus Nathan Matthew, who served as Chief of the Simpcw First Nation for over 20 years and two terms as chairperson of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council.

The Aug. 7 ruling, which gave the Cowichan Tribes and other First Nations title over a chunk of federal and city land in Richmond, was a topic that came up throughout the discussion.

The judge ruled the titles to the area of Lulu Island defective and invalid, and that Aboriginal title would trump private property ownership.

Abbott said negotiation of the lands on LuLu Island aren’t the reason the province plans to appeal to ruling.

“What the province can’t let stand is the notion that where Indigenous title exists, that every fee simple title is going to be declared invalid and defective,” Abbott told Tuesday’s crowd.

“That's probably what I would do if I was in government as well.”

The ruling gives the Cowichan Tribes, the Stz’uminus First Nation, Penelakut Tribe, Halalt First Nation, as well as the Lyackson First Nation in a supporting role, Aboriginal title over the Tribes’ historic Tl’uqtinus village on the southeast side of Lulu Island.

The land had been used as a winter fishing village for centuries before colonial administrators evicted the people who lived there, and is currently occupied by the city, the Crown and several other private properties.

The City of Richmond has filed a notice of appeal of the court’s decision, adding the Aboriginal title in the case takes "precedence over fee simple ownership.” The provincial government is expected to appeal the decision as well.

“The court’s decision to undermine established fee simple ownership of the properties under the B.C. Land Title Act within the identified area is unprecedented and compromises the entire land title system in British Columbia,” said Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie.

Scratches the surface

Rustand said the parties involved in the case asked for the fee simple title to be found invalid, but didn’t want a declaration.

“Because they wanted to use this case to have the direct conflict, an Aboriginal title applied to fee simple land, they wanted that straight up, without that complication of the original fee simple grant being invalid,” he said.

“So they made this very strange arrangement. The judge found, yes, the original fee simple grant was not valid, but I'm not going to make a declaration saying that.”

He said not every fee simple title will be rendered invalid as a result of the Cowichan decision, only some will. But he said that will depend on how the courts determine what lands have Aboriginal title.

Rustand said that will cause economic uncertainty, anecdotally noting he heard a major land purchase was halted the day of the ruling.

“That’s why it’s going to go up to the Supreme Court of Canada, there is going to be a resolution — I don’t know what it’s going to look like,” he said.

Abbott said the Cowichan fishing village is an example in which historically First Nations have been deposed of lands used seasonally — including for fishing, hunting and gathering — through settler pre-emptions, Crown grants for infrastructure and timber licences.

He said Lulu Island is one of many examples of a seasonal use area being ignored by surveyors when boundaries for reserves were defined.

Abbott said such boundaries were often only determined after settlement by Europeans was already underway nearby, resulting in much of the prime agricultural land being snapped up by the newcomers.

“So the recent decision by [the court] on the Cowichan versus Canada case, I think it just starts to scratch the surface of an issue that we're going to see develop in a number of different ways over probably the years, maybe even the decades ahead,” Abbott said.

Treaty process not perfect

Abbott said B.C.’s history of Indigenous relations is unique, and his book focuses on two features of that history.

He said the first is B.C.’s “insistence” on creating small Indigenous reserves compared to other provinces and the second is the absence of treaties and treaty discussions during the latter years of colonial governments.

“As a consequence, much of British Columbia remains, as is often recognized during land acknowledgements, unceded territory — land that was never formally exchanged between First Nations and the crown as part of Treaty Negotiations,” Abbott told Tuesday’s crowd.

The B.C. treaty process was introduced in 1992, but Nathan Matthew said many First Nations aren’t involved in that process, including in Lillooet, Merritt, Kamloops and in the Okanagan.

Matthew said many First Nations initially backed away from the process after discovering the province had mandated a percentage of land that can be negotiated with in a treaty.

“We just backed away, saying we will not enter a process with a predetermined mandate with respect to land quantity,” he said.

“Something has to be set up so that there’s a level of satisfaction and confidence of those First Nations that their rights are going to be dealt with appropriately, otherwise we're into court again, and I don't think anybody really wants to do that.”

Abbott said the treaty process has changed a lot since 1992, and some First Nations have returned to the treaty process since. He expects to see several new treaties in the provincial legislature by next year.

He later added he believes every treaty settlement concluded is a positive step in restoring investor confidence in the future of B.C. because treaties restores entrepreneurial opportunity for First Nations.

Matthew called the Cowichan ruling “one of the greatest victories that First Nations have ever had." He added that generally negotiated treaties haven’t affected people's private property, infrastructure or municipalities.

“I really think that one of the great fears is that when indigenous people get in control, that they would simply deal with non-Indigenous people in the same way that we've been dealt with, and that is not true,” Matthew said.

“We know that nobody's leaving, we got to work together, and that by working together we can make our world a stronger place. I believe that.”