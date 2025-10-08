Kamloops News

New security rules take effect in Kamloops council chambers

Bag checks at city hall

Photo: KTW file photo A sign directs visitors to council chambers at Kamloops city hall.

New security measures are in place for members of the public who attend Kamloops council meetings at city hall, including bag checks and restrictions on the use of cellphones.

A large sign was posted to the door of council chambers in city hall on Tuesday listing the rules of decorum, including new measures and existing expectations for engagement and behaviour at meetings. Printed handouts were also available for attendees.

Ken Uzeloc, City of Kamloops protective services director, said the new measures are tied to a security review conducted by the municipality earlier this year.

Other measures that came out of this review included the presence of Community Services Officers during council meetings, and barriers stopping people from approaching the council table.

“I think it's just a progression of the times we're in,” Uzeloc said.

He said when coming up with its rules, the city looked at security-related practices in effect in the B.C. legislature, Parliament and in other municipalities, and considered events where people have been disruptive or aggressive — in Kamloops and in other places.

“In Calgary, you go through a metal detector to get into chambers, and there's plexiglass that separates everybody from council. Unfortunately, there's been events that have sparked this, and we're trying to avoid that by trying to bring back some civility and respect into council chambers,” Uzeloc said.

“Everybody's here to do a job, and we want to make sure that people can do that job, but do it safely.”

Bag checks, electronics policy

Members of the public attending council meetings can expect their bags to be checked before entering, with officials looking for anything "harmful or disruptive," including weapons, Uzeloc said.

Attendees won’t be able to use electronics — including cell phones, laptops, or other recording devices — while in council chambers. Members of the media and city staff are exempt.

“Obviously some people may need to have their devices for child care, for other reasons, and that's perfectly fine — but we ask that people keep them away and put them aside. If they do get [a notification], get up and leave and show that consideration,” Uzeloc said.

He noted there’s been instances where people have been filming in chambers, including people at the podium or others who are talking.

“We don’t think that’s appropriate for everybody,” Uzeloc said.

Attendees must sit in the gallery where seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and are expected to follow meeting procedures including rising when the Chair requests, and when a reading is given.

Talking isn’t permitted in the gallery, and applause, booing “and all other verbal or physical methods of demonstration” aren’t allowed.

The rules also state that any disrespectful, abusive or hurtful comments won’t be tolerated, and any language that veers into the realm of hate speech, defamation, violence or threats could result in “immediate expulsion” from chambers.

The security measures were developed in consultation with lawyers, CSOs, and the city’s legislative services department. CSOs and Uzeloc are present in council chambers to enforce the rules, and the director says he hopes mayor and council would also encourage attendees to behave accordingly.

Uzeloc said Kamloops residents can expect to see more security measures in general — including at events, in light of the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy in Vancouver. He said it is increasingly common for municipalities to put these guardrails in place.

“We are a bigger city now, we’re not a small town,” Uzeloc said, adding as much as people like to think the community is friendly and cooperative, this isn't always the case.

"We're trying to move forward with what we're seeing and what's occurring, and we're just trying to make it a safe space for everybody to exercise democracy, have their say, listen to how decisions are made across the city, but do it in a safe and respectful and proper manner.”