New Sun Peaks apartment building looks to provide much-needed boost for housing supply

Fix coming for rental woes?

Photo: Michael Potestio Sun Peaks residents got their first look at a new below-market rental housing project slated to open in 2027 if the resort municipality secures funding from BC Housing on Oct. 15.

The community of Sun Peaks is on the verge of securing a life preserver for its housing market — its first below-market rental building, which will aim to help businesses secure a workforce and ensure long-term residents remain.

Dozens of people attended a Sun Peaks Housing Authority (SPHA) open house Tuesday evening, showcasing the resort community’s first-ever community housing project.

The 110-home project at 1188 Sun Peaks Rd. will be a new rental building consisting of below market and market rate units, including two studio suites, 21 one bedroom, 77 two bedroom and 10 three bedroom units. Each unit will have its own balcony and storage unit.

The SPHA, which was established in 2018 by the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality, has applied to BC Housing for funding for the project, which is still pending.

Len Hrycan, SPHA chair and Sun Peaks councillor, said they’ll find out on Oct. 15 whether provincial funding to construct the building has been secured.

“Not unlike most resort municipalities, I think we struggle with finding housing affordability for employees,” Hrycan said, adding the biggest challenge has been securing funding.

Hrycan said some businesses in the resort will rent homes to house their staff, while the resort itself has dormitories of its own housing for its staff on site. However, there’s still a supply gap in Sun Peaks, which this new project aims to help address.

Housing market strained

For businesses, like Rocky Mountain Chocolate owner Lucy Guido, a lack of housing can create staffing shortages.

She said for her business, and others she’s heard of, potential employees have had to refuse a job because they cannot find a place to live.

“When I get a resume to send to me, my first question is, do you have accommodations,” Guido said.

Meanwhile, longtime residents Charlie and Alex, who work in Sun Peaks, say there’s a shortage of affordable rental units in the community, and rents are high.

The pair rent a one-bedroom suite for $1,800 and attended Tuesday’s open house to see what options may be coming in the near future. They described the Sun Peaks housing market as “terrible” and “tough.”

Alex Kennedy said it’s hard to afford rental units in Sun Peaks, noting she already pays at the top end of what she and Charlie — who did not wish to give his last name — can afford in rent for a one-bedroom unit. Anything bigger is essentially out of their price range.

Kennedy said when she moved to Sun Peaks a decade ago, one-bedroom units were going for about $900 a month to rent.

“I think market rental rates are very much at the whim of the property owners,” Charlie added.

He said he’s seen some one-bedroom listings going for $2,000 a month plus expenses these days.

“That doesn't seem fair to me,” he said.

Rental building a possible fix

Sun Peaks Mayor Rob O’Toole told Castanet Kamloops the new rental building aims to help both businesses and long-term residents.

“The goal will be to provide opportunity to as many long-term residents as possible that want to move in and live in the building long-term, but also to help businesses in the community where they can then [sub]lease one unit, two units, and then use that as their staff housing,” O’Toole said.

He said in the new year, they will start putting together a wait list of people who want to rent units.

As for how much of an impact the building will make in the Sun Peaks housing market, O’Toole said the municipality projects the building will be able to house some 250 people.

“It's going to put a significant dent in our housing needs. We're hoping that it helps stabilize the rental rates, because, as you know, everything is supply and demand. If there's more supply, demand comes down a little bit,” O’Toole said.

O’Toole, who is also a Sun Peaks business owner, said it’s “almost impossible” to find staff given the housing shortage in Sun Peaks.

“If you're a business owner that has housing, it allows you to be the more picky employer. You can take the cream of the crop when you're going through the resumes and doing interviews, because you get to say ‘I got a place for you to live’ whereas person without housing might have to just wait and say ‘I’ll take someone that's found a place to live, but they may not have been my first choice,’” O’Toole said.

Foundations in place

So far the SPHA building's design has been completed and its foundation poured, thanks to some preliminary funding from BC Housing. At present, the building is expected to open in the summer of 2027.

The SPHA is a municipally-owned corporation dedicated to developing housing in Sun Peaks, consisting of a volunteer board of seven directors appointed by Sun Peaks council.