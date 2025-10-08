Kamloops News

Engineer expected to assess unauthorized dam at risk of failing in Lower North Thompson

Not the first illegal dam

Photo: Castanet This map shows the location of Fadear Lake in the Lower North Thompson.

An engineer is expected to assess an unauthorized dam that's put more than a dozen properties on evacuation alert northeast of Kamloops — and it’s not the first time an illegal dam has caused problems in the area.

In a statement to Castanet Kamloops, the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship said it was notified about a dam on Fadear Lake, located about 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks. Natural Resource Officers were sent to the site where they determined the dam was in imminent risk of overtopping.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District placed fourteen properties on Fader Creek Road on evacuation alert Monday evening due to the “potential imminent failure” of the dam.

According to the ministry, an unauthorized dam was in the same area in 2023 and caused downstream damage.

The ministry said it is working with staff from the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and the TNRD to address the unauthorized dam, with immediate steps being taken to reduce downstream risk.

An engineer is being contracted to assess the situation and prepare a plan for next steps.

Colton Davies, TNRD communications manager, said an engineer was expected to conduct an assessment Wednesday to determine what “work can be done to mitigate the current flooding risk.”

Davies said the dam is a man-made gravel structure at the north end of the lake. He said culverts have been partially blocked by debris, causing the lake level to rise.

"The province is concerned that if water spills overtop, the dam structure would start to erode, which could cause the dam to fail and send an uncontrolled amount of water downstream,” Davies said.

The dam is considered to be an unauthorized structure and has no permits in place.