Kamloops Mounties investigating suspicious early morning shed fire on North Shore

Shed goes up in flames

Photo: Michael Potestio This shed on Campbell Avenue went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Police are investigating.

A suspicious early morning shed fire in North Kamloops is now being investigated by police.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which scorched a shed, fence and tree on a Campbell Avenue property sometime overnight Tuesday.

Kamloops Fire Rescue fire and life safety educator Josh Cowen said firefighters were called to the fire at few minutes before 5 a.m., and they arrived to find a shed burning at the back of the property.

He said 14 firefighters responded to the scene.

“The crews did a good job knocking it down, it was relatively quick,” Cowen said.

He said Kamloops Mounties are now investigating the cause of the fire. Police told Castanet the cause is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.