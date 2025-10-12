Kamloops News

TRU chapter of ProBono Students Canada will offer free estate planning for low-income adults

Law clinic offered pro bono

Photo: TRU The TRU chapter of ProBono Students Canada will be offering a free wills clinic on Friday, Oct. 17.

Thompson Rivers University law students will be hosting a free wills clinic for low-income adults.

The TRU chapter of ProBono Students Canada said the clinic, on Friday, Oct. 17, will offer help with estate planning, including drafting wills.

Trinity Schredl, one of the law students organizing the clinic, said it's the second year the TRU chapter has hosted the event.

"I think that everyone should be doing estate planning — the consequences of not doing it can be pretty significant," she said.

"Low-income people just have less income that they can devote to spending the money on documents like that."

In addition to Friday's clinic, other events are scheduled for Nov. 6 and Nov. 28.

Anyone interested in attending a clinic is asked to book an appointment by contacting [email protected].

Schredl said people eligible for the clinic will be asked to fill out a questionnaire, which they will be asked to bring to their first appointment.

"We'll go through the questionnaire and ensure that we can actually continue with drafting their documents," she said.

"There's certain issues we can't do as a student clinic, we do have two supervising lawyers but we can't take on matters of extreme complexity."

Clients will return for a second appointment to sign the documents once they are drafted.

ProBono Students Canada is a national organization with chapters at law schools across the country. Each chapter partners with community organizations where students provide legal research and information.