RCMP ask for help locating Kamloops woman missing since last week

Editor's Note: Kamloops RCMP said Wednesday that Cronin has been found.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a woman reported missing nearly a week ago.

According to police, 48-year-old Karla Cronin was reported missing on Oct. 1, but she was last seen on Saturday.

“Police are looking to confirm Karla’s whereabouts,” said RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier. “Karla was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie with red and yellow and DC shoes.”

Cronin stands 5-foot-3 and weighs 139 pounds. She has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she has been known to frequent the 600-block of Seymour Street and the area around Northills Shopping Centre.

Anyone with information about Cronin’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.