RCMP ask for help locating Kamloops woman missing since last week
Police seek missing woman
Editor's Note: Kamloops RCMP said Wednesday that Cronin has been found.
Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a woman reported missing nearly a week ago.
According to police, 48-year-old Karla Cronin was reported missing on Oct. 1, but she was last seen on Saturday.
“Police are looking to confirm Karla’s whereabouts,” said RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier. “Karla was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie with red and yellow and DC shoes.”
Cronin stands 5-foot-3 and weighs 139 pounds. She has short brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police said she has been known to frequent the 600-block of Seymour Street and the area around Northills Shopping Centre.
Anyone with information about Cronin’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.
More Kamloops News
- Dance in the face of diseasePenticton - 1:41 pm
- Have your say on AirbnbsCentral Okanagan - 1:31 pm
- Live Kelowna CouncilKelowna - 1:30 pm
- MPs bail on Taiwan tripCanada - 1:28 pm
- Donation for Rattlers jerseysOsoyoos - 1:17 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Violet (and Veruca) Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate