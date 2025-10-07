Kamloops News

Former Kamloops lawyer planned murder of his client, prosecutor tells court

Lawyer had 'planning note'

Photo: Castanet Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo shown walking into court on April 14 and Mohd Abdullah walking down Victoria Street to get to a meeting at Bagabuyo's office on March 11, 2022. Bagabuyo is charged with first degree murder in Abdullah's death.

UPDATE: 2:59 p.m.

The Crown prosecutor in the first-degree murder trial of a former Kamloops lawyer says the accused methodically planned the murder of his client for more than a week.

Ann Katrine Saettler told a B.C. Supreme Court judge in Vancouver that Butch Bagabuyo wrote a "planning note" that reminded him to bag everything after, not to bring his mobile phone or E-watch, turn off his GPS and throw his garbage out.

Bagabuyo is accused of first-degree murder in the March 11, 2022, killing of his client Mohd Abdullah, a lecturer at Thompson Rivers University.

The court heard earlier that in 2016 Abdullah hired Bagabuyo and they conspired to hide "large sums of money" during Abdullah's separation from his wife, but Bagabuyo later spent the cash.

On her second day of closing arguments, Saettler said the Crown's theory is that Bagabuyo decided he needed to kill Abdullah after his client had demanded the cash back, and she showed a video of the accused buying a tote from Home Depot matching the one that held Abdullah's body inside.

Bagabuyo's lawyer Mark Swartz has not yet made his closing arguments in the trial, but confirmed to the judge on Monday that his client admits that he killed Abdullah but asserts it was manslaughter.

When asked by the judge for clarity, Swartz confirmed again Tuesday that his client agrees the murder happened at the law office.

Saettler said Bagabuyo delayed the return of Abdullah's money for several years, fabricating reasons such as the need to set up shell corporations or concerns about the Canadian Revenue Agency.

Abdullah eventually grew impatient about getting his money back, Saettler said Monday, citing emails and a 2021 audio recording where Abdullah pressed Bagabuyo about the money.

The Crown's theory is that Bagabuyo eventually decided "he would not be able to continue to fool Mr. Abdullah much longer" and devised the plan, the court heard.

Saettler said he stabbed Abdullah to death on March 11, 2022, when he arrived for a meeting at the law office, which was under restoration after a fire.

She said he purchased a propane tank and other items he planned to use to dispose of the body, including a hacksaw, but his plans for disposal changed when he was contacted by police on March 15 about Abdullah being missing.

He sought the help of an unsuspecting neighbour, who he convinced to rent a van and help him dispose of the tote where he put the body, Saettler said.

Bagabuyo was arrested on March 18, 2022, the day after the body was discovered inside the tote by the neighbour'sgrandson.

He was initially charged with indignity to human remains on March 18, 2022, then charged more than a year later with first-degree murder. He's been out on bail since July 12, 2023.

Bagabuyo attended court on Tuesday wearing a dark pinstriped suit and blue dress shirt and tie.

The Law Society of B.C. says Bagabuyo is no longer a practising lawyer and a custodian was appointed to wind up his legal practice in May 2022.

— The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Had a Kamloops lawyer planned to take his client’s life before he stabbed him to death, or was it done in the heat of the moment?

That is what a B.C. Supreme Court judge will have to decide now that Butch Bagabuyo, 57, has admitted that he killed 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah on March 11, 2022. That revelation came Monday as lawyers began their closing arguments in Bagabuyo’s first-degree murder trial.

Bagabuyo’s lawyer will argue he should be convicted of the lesser offence of manslaughter — which would require a finding that he was acting due to sudden provocation. But Bagabuyo's surprise decision not to testify in his own defence could make it difficult for the judge to get there.

Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler said Monday there should be no doubt that Bagabuyo planned to kill Abdullah. She said the plotting went on for more than a week.

“The Crown theory is that by March 1 Mr. Bagabuyo had decided what and when he was going to get rid of Mr. Abdullah,” she said.

On that day, 10 days before Abdullah was killed, Bagabuyo sent an email setting up the March 11 meeting at which the stabbing took place.

“He decided he had to kill Mr. Abdullah,” Saettler said. "He sent the email, he set up the meeting, and then he later that day went to Home Depot and bought the Husky tote.”

Abdullah’s body was found inside a large Husky storage tote.

Life savings 'squandered'

Abdullah was a computer sciences professor at Thompson Rivers University who hired Bagabuyo, a family lawyer, to help him through a separation nearly a decade ago.

Prosecutors allege the two men conspired in 2016 to illegally hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife. Bagabuyo is alleged to have spent that money and killed Abdullah when he couldn’t pay it back.

Court has heard Abdullah was attempting to collect his money in the months leading up to his death, growing increasingly frustrated and “frantic.”

Bagabuyo is accused of stabbing Abdullah to death during a meeting at his law office, then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend in a bungled attempt to dispose of the body.

Saettler said Monday that Bagabuyo “squandered” Abdullah’s money. During the trial, a forensic accountant testified that Bagabuyo spent the cash, described in court as Abdullah’s life savings, on groceries, clothes and renovations, among other mundane expenses.

Abdullah kept isolated

Saettler spent some time on Monday focusing on lies she said Bagabuyo told to Abdullah in an effort to isolate him and keep the alleged scheme going.

She went over fraudulent letters alleged to have been created by Bagabuyo to make Abdullah think their plot to hid his money was at risk — including one that convinced him the CRA was looking into his finances.

“There was no need, there was no CRA audit,” she said. “That is another calm, calculated lie by Mr. Bagabuyo to Mr. Abdullah to further put him on.”

According to Saettler, Bagabuyo had Abdullah believe he was navigating a complicated and risky legal process while burning through his life savings.

“Mr. Bagabuyo simply spent the money,” she said. “There were no shell corporations."

Saettler said Bagabuyo also gave Abdullah false and misleading legal advice to keep his fiancé from moving to Canada and uncovering his ruse.

“The Crown theory is that Mr. Bagabuyo deliberately gave incorrect legal advice to delay her coming to Canada,” she said. “Her presence here would make it more difficult for him to continue to fool Mr. Abdullah."

Closing arguments continue

Saettler is expected to wrap up her closing submission on Tuesday, and defence lawyer Mark Swartz said he will be less than two days with his.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker laid out what she will then have to decide.

“The issue is, has the Crown proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt on first degree? If not, has it proved second? If not, it’s manslaughter," she said in court on Monday.

Bagabuyo, who has been out on bail during the trial, was arrested on March 18, 2022, the day after Abdullah's body was discovered inside the tote.

A conviction for first-degree murder results in a sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years, while there is no mandatory minimum sentence for manslaughter unless a firearm is used.

