ER at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital closed until Tuesday morning

Photo: Contributed Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital

Interior Health is advising of an immediate, temporary closure of the emergency room at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater.

In a news release late Monday evening, IH says the emergency department is unavailable until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Patients are asked to access Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops of 100 Mile House General Hospital in case of emergency.

All other patient services are continuing as normal at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.