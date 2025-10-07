Kamloops News
ER at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital closed until Tuesday morning
Clearwater ER disruption
Photo: Contributed
Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital
Interior Health is advising of an immediate, temporary closure of the emergency room at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater.
In a news release late Monday evening, IH says the emergency department is unavailable until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Patients are asked to access Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops of 100 Mile House General Hospital in case of emergency.
All other patient services are continuing as normal at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital.
People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Get control of your financesKelowna - 8:00 pm
- 'Iran wants to negotiate'Iran - 7:00 pm
- Seth Rogen wins Globe Entertainment - 6:28 pm
- Dylan leads Weir tributeEntertainment - 6:23 pm
- Drescher lauds ChalametEntertainment - 6:21 pm
Real Estate
4239 4th Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,900
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wisp Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net