Ministry officials worry dam could fail at small lake, cause flooding in Lower North Thompson

Engineer will assess dam

Photo: Castanet This map shows the location of Fadear Lake in the Lower North Thompson.

UPDATE: 2:48 p.m.

An engineer is expected to visit a dam on a small lake northeast of Kamloops on Wednesday to determine what work can be done in the short term to shore up the structure, which the province says could fail at any moment.

Fourteen properties on Fadear Creek Road were placed on evacuation alert on Monday evening “due to the potential imminent failure of the Fadear Creek dam,” according to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Colton Davies, the TNRD’s communications manager, told Castanet Kamloops the alert is expected to remain in place for the time being.

"We are arranging for an engineer to go out tomorrow and assess the dam and what kind of short term work can be done to mitigate the current flooding risk,” he said on Tuesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Blocked culverts on an illegal dam have resulted in a rise in the level of a small lake northeast of Kamloops, leading to evacuation alerts for more than a dozen properties downstream.

But the rush of water expected if the dam at Fadear Lake were to give way is not enough to warrant similar alerts along Louis Creek or the North Thompson River.

“The provincial Ministry of Water, Lands and Resource Stewardship has advised the TNRD that an unauthorized dam structure on Fadear Lake is at risk of imminent failure, which could result in an uncontrolled release of water from the lake into Fadear Creek,” the TNRD’s evacuation alert reads.

Colton Davies, the TNRD's communications manager, told Castanet Kamloops the dam is a man-made gravel structure at the north end of the lake — the outlet to Fadear Creek.

"There are culverts which have been partially blocked by debris and led to the situation now where the lake level has risen and there’s a risk of water spilling overtop,” he said.

"The province is concerned that if water spills overtop, the dam structure would start to erode, which could cause the dam to fail and send an uncontrolled amount of water downstream.”

Davies said the Fadear Lake dam is considered an unauthorized structure and has no permits in place.

Fadear Lake is located about 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks.