Evacuation alert issued for properties downstream of Fadear Lake

Photo: KTW file FILE - The TNRD Civic Building on Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops.

Officials warn a dam in the Lower North Thompson could fail at any minute, putting more than a dozen properties north of Sun Peaks at risk of flooding.

Fourteen properties on Fadear Creek Road were placed on evacuation alert on Monday evening “due to the potential imminent failure of the Fadear Creek dam,” according to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

“The provincial Ministry of Water, Lands and Resource Stewardship has advised the TNRD that an unauthorized dam structure on Fadear Lake is at risk of imminent failure, which could result in an uncontrolled release of water from the lake into Fadear Creek,” the TNRD’s evacuation alert reads.

"Based on the estimated volume of water, the province has recommended that an evacuation alert be implemented for properties immediately downstream of the lake to where Fadear Creek drains into Louis Creek."

Fadear Lake is a small lake about 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks and about 12 kilometres west of Adams Lake.