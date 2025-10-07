Kamloops News

Kamloops-area film industry not concerned about Trump's threat to tariff movies, TV

Photo: Katrina Harding Crews work on an unnamed film shoot on Oct. 9, 2024, in Cache Creek.

Threats of tariffs on any film or TV show made outside the U.S. are not currently a cause for concern among those working in the industry in Kamloops — some of whom are more confused than worried.

Last week, U.S. president Donald Trump said he would be “imposing a 100 per cent tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” reiterating a threat he first made in May.

It’s unclear how the tariffs would work. Because movies and TV shows can be transmitted digitally, much of the editing and post-production takes place electronically — so projects can be written in one location, filmed in another and edited in a third.

Kamloops-based filmmaker Cjay Boisclair told Castanet she doesn’t see how a tariff could be enforced on a digital product like a film. She also said it wouldn’t make sense for the U.S. to tariff many of the TV series shot in Vancouver, for example, because they are American productions.

“They’re technically American goods, the only thing that we’re doing is servicing them — you can’t tariff a service,” Boisclair said.

“So for me, it’s not a concern unless they find a way around it, but it just doesn’t make sense logically.”

Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner Terri Hadwin said Trump’s tariff threat has left many in the industry “scratching our heads.”

“We don’t really know how he would approach it, so it’s kind of a wait and see,” she said. "It has been a bit of a disruption, but we're still kind of going ahead with work, status quo."

Tax incentive programs have long influenced where movies are shot both abroad and within the U.S., as they can aid production costs. B.C. introduced increased tax incentives, including a boost for international projects made in the province, at the beginning of the year.

Hadwin said some productions are also just seeking a look that can’t be found in the U.S.

“If they’re wanting to shoot Rome, you need to go to those locations,” she said. “So it'll be very interesting to see if it does come to fruition.”

Fear is the outcome

Boisclair said she believes the only impact that will come from Trump’s film and TV tariff threat is fear for crews and producers.

“If you don’t understand the system and you’re fearful that everything is going to move down to the states and that you’re no longer going to have work, you’re going to make choices that you wouldn’t make if you didn’t hold that fear,” she said.

She said that fear will “blow over” like it did in May, but the resulting anxiety could affect the mental or physical health of some that work in the industry.

“There are repercussions from him saying this, but I don’t think what he wants is going to be what he gets,” Boisclair said.

Hadwin said the TNFC has been receiving a steady stream of inquiries about potential shoots in the region, and the announcement hasn’t had an impact locally.

“I think that it might be giving some productions reasons to pause and they're kind of waiting to see what, why and how and all those sorts of things,” she said.

"But I don't think that any productions that already had things in motion are considering doing anything differently."

Last week, in response to Trump’s tariff announcement, B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Rahlon said the provincial government was taking the threats “very seriously.” He wouldn’t speculate about any future assistance for the B.C. film sector because he said it is not clear whether the threat is “real."