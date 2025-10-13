Kamloops News

City of Kamloops invites parents, caregivers to inform new child care plan

City seeks child care stories

Photo: Unsplash A child plays with a toy in a daycare.

The City of Kamloops is looking for parents and caregivers to share their experiences and challenges around accessing child care in the community.

The city has launched a survey about child care, intending to use the responses to help shape a new action plan aimed at improving access to the service for families with kids under 12.

The last day to submit survey responses is Monday, Oct. 13.

“It’s not a secret that families in Kamloops have challenges seeking child care,” said Natasha Hartson, the city’s social, housing and community development manager.

“Waitlists are long, spaces are limited and many parents or caregivers are forced to make difficult choices about work and family life. This survey is a chance for the community to speak up and help shape meaningful solutions.”

The City of Kamloops said while child care is primarily a provincial responsibility, the municipality plays a key supportive role through planning, partnerships and advocacy.

In addition to the survey, the city will also be inviting child care providers, early childhood educators and support providers to engagement sessions later this fall.

Anyone interested in learning more or taking the survey can visit the City of Kamloops' Let's Talk page.