Kamloops council to postpone decision on AAPs due to ongoing postal strike

AAPs on hold due to strike

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of a proposed police services building on Battle Street.

UPDATE: 3:04 p.m.

Kamloops city council has postponed a decision on authorizing four alternative approval processes — including one for a proposed police services building — due to the ongoing postal strike.

On Tuesday, council was set to decide a timeframe for four reverse referendums to be held this fall, seeking community approval to borrow up to $150.6 million for a future RCMP detachment and about $37 million for three other projects.

Before discussion on the matter could start, Coun. Dale Bass recommended postponing the AAP decision until the Canada Post strike ends.

She noted electors opposed to the borrowing should be able to mail in response forms, but this isn’t currently possible due to the strike.

Council voted 8-1 in favour of a proposal that will have city staff bring back the AAP recommendations for consideration at the end of the postal strike. However, depending on when the strike ends, council’s decision could be postponed until early January in order to avoid holding an AAP over the holiday season.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter was the only vote in opposition. She said she understood the logic of waiting until the end of the postal strike, but didn’t think the AAPs themselves were “a wise move for the city.”

Postal workers returned to the picket lines in late September.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Kamloops city council could know as soon as early December whether the community approves of a plan to borrow up to $150.6 million for a new police services building, and about $37 million for three other projects.

On Tuesday, council members will be asked to approve a timeframe for four reverse referendums that will be held this fall, including an alternative approval process for funding the proposed RCMP detachment.

The City of Kamloops is also seeking elector approval through AAPs to borrow $16.7 million to fund the purchase of a property on McMaster Way, $11.7 million for upgrades to the city’s water treatment centre, and $9 million for sewer upgrades along Tranquille Road in Brocklehurst.

Kamloops council introduced and approved three readings to all four loan authorization bylaws in August.

“The next steps in the alternative approval process for each of these bylaws are for council to establish the deadlines for elector response forms, determine the number of eligible electors, approve the resident elector and non-resident property owner response forms, and for staff to post the statutory public notices,” reads a staff report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting.

An alternative approval process, formerly known as a counter-petition, is one of two ways municipalities can obtain the electorate’s permission for long-term borrowing.

An AAP was used last year to approve borrowing up to $275 million to construct the Kamloops Centre for the Arts and the arena multiplex.

Under an AAP, eligible voters who oppose borrowing have a window of time after the city issues notice to sign and submit a special elector response form to city hall. For those in favour of borrowing, no action is required.

If there are enough people submitting forms opposing the borrowing, the city can choose to hold a referendum instead, or put the project on hold.

Window could open Wednesday

The staff report lays out three timeline options for council to consider, with elector forms to be made available as soon as Wednesday, Oct. 8, if mayor and councillors approve.

The shortest deadline would be Friday, Nov. 14, which provides electors with 36 days to submit their forms. The longest deadline suggested is Nov. 28, which offers a 50-day window for people who are opposed to borrowing.

“Other timelines can also be proposed if the elector response deadline falls at least 30 days from the date the statutory public notices are published,” the report said.

Notices alerting voters to the borrowing will be posted on the city’s website, distributed through the city’s email subscription service and posted on the city hall bulletin board.

On Tuesday, council will also be asked to approve the threshold of eligible electors who need to submit forms in order to overturn the borrowing proposal. This is suggested to be a little more than 8,600.

Council will also be asked to approve the eight elector response forms — two sets for each project, including a form for non-resident property owners and a form for resident electors.