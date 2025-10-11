Kamloops News

New one-year theatre credential gets green light from TRU board of governors

TRU looks to fill local gaps

Photo: TRU Thompson Rivers University will be offering a new Technical Theatre Certificate after receiving board approval last week.

A new one-year program will be offered at Thompson Rivers University to help fill much needed technical positions in the professional theatre industry, following consultations with Western Canada Theatre.

TRU’s board of governors approved the creation of the new Technical Theatre Certificate after the program received senate approval last month.

The one-year program is intended to prepare students for entry-level technical positions in the professional theatre industry.

“It is a compilation of four courses that are currently fully subscribed,” said interim provost and vice-president academic Shannon Wagner.

“It’s a pure value-add, it's just an additional credential that layers on to courses that are already running.”

Through the course work, students will gain technical knowledge in operating theatre equipment, experience working in various areas of the industry and opportunities for real-world experience in a professional environment, according to the program proposal that went before TRU’s senate and board.

Details of TRU's discussions with WCT were included in the proposal, which said the “scarcity of trained theatre technicians, stage managers, technical directors and production managers is at epidemic levels across Canada.”

“Across the nation if you look at the local and national job boards there are numerous technical postings, many of which stay up for months on end as companies try and fill the positions,” the theatre company said in the proposal.

According to the 2024 BC Labour Market Outlook Report, there are expected to be 2,660 job openings for technical coordinating occupations in motion pictures, broadcasting and the performing arts between 2024 and 2034 — 1,250 of those through job expansion.

The courses in the certificate will ladder into TRU’s major or minor in theatre, or they can be taken as electives.