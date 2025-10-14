Kamloops News

Prospective students, families invited to Thompson Rivers University open house

TRU will host open house

Photo: TRU FILE - Graduating students at a Thompson Rivers University convocation ceremony.

Thompson Rivers University is opening things up to give prospective students a taste of campus life.

TRU has an open house set to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18.

"Explore our programs with over 100 booths and experiences, take the family out for a day of fun or simply learn more about our campus — open house has something to offer everyone,” TRU said on its open house website.

"Connect with faculty and students, engage in hands—on activities, and experience what it’s like to live and learn at TRU."

