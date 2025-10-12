Kamloops News

Volunteer Kamloops organizing the 12 timeraiser auction

Photo: KTW file FILE - Attendees at a Kamloops Timeraiser event in 2022.

The Old Courthouse gallery will host the 12th annual Timeraiser volunteer auction later this month.

Volunteer Kamloops is organizing the silent art auction, at which bidders volunteer hours instead of cash.

The event will take place on Oct. 17 at 6 pm. A dozen non-profit organizations will be on hand showcasing their causes, and the auction will feature work from 14 local artists.

Over the past decade, the annual event has raised 10,000 volunteer hours.

“I know this event makes a significant impact on non-profit’s ability to recruit volunteers to their organization and at the same time, nourishes arts and culture in our community,” said Terri Hadwin, chair of the Timeraiser committee.

"Timeraiser is one of the staple events of Kamloops that lends to a sense of belonging."

Tickets are $20, with early-bird pricing available. Proceeds go to support the artists.

