Recognition for Tourism Kamloops in form of national marketing honours

Photo: Tourism Kamloops This photo was part of Tourism Kamloops' Room to Roam campaign, which has been honoured with a national marketing award.

Tourism Kamloops is celebrating a pair of national marketing awards — one for an ad campaign and another for its revamped website.

Tourism Kamloops was recognized with a Marketing Canada Award for its Room to Roam campaign, which launched last fall.

CEO Erik Fisher said the campaign “represented a pivotal moment for our organization.”

“It translated our brand into a compelling narrative that resonated with residents and visitors alike, grounded in local insight, delivered with creative excellence and aligned with our broader tourism and economic goals,” he said.

The campaign included ads on Meta, YouTube, podcast platforms and display media aimed at generating engagement and increased tourism during the fall shoulder season.

Tourism Kamloops’ new website garnered recognition from the Web Marketing Association with a WebAward for Travel Standard of Excellence.

Fisher said the win “validates our digital strategy."