Recognition for Tourism Kamloops in form of national marketing honours
Tourism Kamloops awarded
Tourism Kamloops is celebrating a pair of national marketing awards — one for an ad campaign and another for its revamped website.
Tourism Kamloops was recognized with a Marketing Canada Award for its Room to Roam campaign, which launched last fall.
CEO Erik Fisher said the campaign “represented a pivotal moment for our organization.”
“It translated our brand into a compelling narrative that resonated with residents and visitors alike, grounded in local insight, delivered with creative excellence and aligned with our broader tourism and economic goals,” he said.
The campaign included ads on Meta, YouTube, podcast platforms and display media aimed at generating engagement and increased tourism during the fall shoulder season.
Tourism Kamloops’ new website garnered recognition from the Web Marketing Association with a WebAward for Travel Standard of Excellence.
Fisher said the win “validates our digital strategy."
More Kamloops News
- Trump: Iran wants to talk World - 6:11 pm
- Chinese newspaper closesCanada - 6:10 pm
- Ban on lead shot plannedBC - 6:09 pm
- Win a Let's Move prize packContest alert! - 6:00 pm
- Agreement decision delayedKelowna - 5:36 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Violet (and Veruca) Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate