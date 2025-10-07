Kamloops man charged with mother's murder returns to court for pre-trial hearing
Accused killer back in court
A Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother is back in court this week for a hearing to determine whether the Crown has enough evidence to proceed to trial.
Brandon Donovan, 37, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Jo-Anne Donovan.
Police said she was last seen alive on March 13, 2023, and her body was discovered nine days later near the home she shared with her son in Warren’s Mobile Home Park on Westsyde Road.
An autopsy confirmed she was the victim of a homicide. Brandon Donovan was arrested and charged last fall.
His preliminary inquiry got underway on Monday in Kamloops provincial court. Preliminary inquiries are hearings at which prosecutors present a streamlined version of their case, after which a judge decides whether there is enough evidence to go to trial.
The evidence presented at this week’s hearing is protected by a court-ordered publication ban. The hearing is slated to conclude on Wednesday.
Donovan has elected trial by judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court.
