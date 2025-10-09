Kamloops News

Kamloops residents reminded to be careful with lithium-ion batteries as KFR marks Fire Prevention Week

Batteries could pose danger

Kamloops Fire Rescue shared this video of a 2021 explosion outside a North Kamloops home that was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is issuing a warning about lithium-ion batteries for Fire Prevention Week, running through Saturday.

The batteries are found in electronics like cellphones and laptops, as well as e-bikes, battery-operated tools and vape pens.

“Lithium-ion batteries are part of everyday life, but if mishandled, they present a serious fire hazard,” Kamloops Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc said in a news release.

“We want residents to understand that these incidents can be prevented by following simple safety measures. By taking precautions, we can significantly reduce the risk of dangerous fires in our homes, at recycling facilities, and throughout our community.”

KFR recommends only purchasing products with UL, ETL or CSA approval, and charging e-bikes and scooters outdoors.

For more information about how to safely recycle batteries in B.C., click here.