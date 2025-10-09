Kamloops residents reminded to be careful with lithium-ion batteries as KFR marks Fire Prevention Week
Batteries could pose danger
Kamloops Fire Rescue is issuing a warning about lithium-ion batteries for Fire Prevention Week, running through Saturday.
The batteries are found in electronics like cellphones and laptops, as well as e-bikes, battery-operated tools and vape pens.
“Lithium-ion batteries are part of everyday life, but if mishandled, they present a serious fire hazard,” Kamloops Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc said in a news release.
“We want residents to understand that these incidents can be prevented by following simple safety measures. By taking precautions, we can significantly reduce the risk of dangerous fires in our homes, at recycling facilities, and throughout our community.”
KFR recommends only purchasing products with UL, ETL or CSA approval, and charging e-bikes and scooters outdoors.
For more information about how to safely recycle batteries in B.C., click here.
More Kamloops News
- 7 years sought for dirty copWinnipeg - 5:18 pm
- Trump flips off hecklerUnited States - 5:02 pm
- Looking for budget cutsWest Kelowna - 4:38 pm
- MPs to discuss Bill C-9Vernon - 4:21 pm
- Water use still too highCalgary - 4:19 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Kovu Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate