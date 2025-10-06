Kamloops News

Workers walk off job at more government businesses as public sector strike drags on

More picket lines go up

Photo: Josh Dawson Striking workers picket on Monday morning outside the BC Liquor Store in Sahali.

More government businesses are behind picket lines in Kamloops on Monday, as thousands of striking public sector workers step up their job action more than a month into their labour dispute with Victoria.

Striking members of the B.C. General Employees’ Union can be seen picketing in the 400-block of Columbia Street and nearby offices, as well as outside government liquor and cannabis stores.

The BCGEU said it was sharply escalating its job action on Monday, as members walked off the job at 106 additional worksites — bringing the total to 308 sites across the province. An estimated 22,000 members are now taking part in the job action.

The union said on Friday that its contract talks with the province had broken off again.

In Victoria, about 3,000 striking government workers rallied on Monday before a planned march to the B.C. legislature, where MLAs are sitting for the first day of the fall session.

The BCGEU represents more than 34,000 members working for B.C.'s public service. Some of its key asks include competitive wages and fair access to telework.

Negotiations for a new contract broke off in July, and the job action began on Sept. 2.