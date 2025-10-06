Kamloops News

B.C. treaty commissioner, former MLA set to talk B.C.'s colonial past

Why colonial past matters

Photo: TRU B.C. treaty commissioner and former Shuswap MLA George Abbott will be on TRU's campus Tuesday evening to discuss his new book.

A B.C. treaty commissioner and former cabinet minister will be in Kamloops on Tuesday to discuss his new book on the history of provincial government's relations with First Nations and modern treaty negotiations.

Author George Abbott was appointed treaty commissioner for the province this year. He is a former MLA who represented the Shuswap for 17 years, serving in multiple cabinet positions.

According to UBC Press, his book, Unceded: Understand British Columbia’s Colonial Past and Why It Matters, examines the provincial government’s history of injustice towards First Nations and provides context for current reconciliation efforts, including modern treaty negotiations.

He’ll be joined on the campus of Thompson Rivers University by Jeffrey Rustand and Nathan Matthew to discuss his book.

Rustand is a lawyer who’s held multiple advising roles with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the United Nations and the Canadian Constitution Foundation.

Matthew served as Chief of the Simpcw First Nation for over 20 years and two terms as chairperson of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council, and is currently a Secwepemc Nation representative in the negotiation of the Columbia River Treaty. He is also TRU's former chancellor.

The event will be held in the lecture hall in the TRU Students’ Union Building from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.