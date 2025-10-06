Kamloops News

Kamloops lawyer admits he killed client, but says it wasn't murder

Lawyer admits he killed him

Photo: Castanet Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo is charged with first-degree murder in the March 11, 2022, death of his client, TRU instructor Mohd Abdullah.

A Kamloops lawyer has admitted to a B.C. Supreme Court judge that he killed his client, but he says it wasn't murder.

That’s what Butch Bagabuyo’s lawyer said on Monday morning in a Vancouver courtroom, where closing arguments finally got underway in the 57-year-old’s first-degree murder trial, which started in April.

Bagabuyo, a family lawyer, stood trial on a charge alleging he murdered Mohd Abdullah, 60, who had been his client.

Abdullah, a computer sciences professor at Thompson Rivers University, hired Bagabuyo to help him through a separation nearly a decade ago. Prosecutors allege the two men conspired in 2016 to shield $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife and her family.

Court has heard Abdullah was attempting to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, growing increasingly frustrated and “frantic.”

Bagabuyo is accused of stabbing Abdullah to death during a meeting at his law office on March 11, 2022, then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend in a bungled attempt to dispose of the body.

Bagabuyo is accused of “squandering” Abdullah's money on his personal living expenses.

The admission

Before a prosecutor began to read her closing submissions on Monday morning, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker raised a question with Mark Swartz, Bagabuyo’s lawyer.

Swartz submitted a draft copy of his closing argument to Ker last week.

“I want to make sure I’ve got it clear,” Ker said, referencing that document. “Mr. Swartz, as I understood from your submissions, Mr. Bagabuyo is conceding that he killed Mr. Abdullah, but says he should only be convicted of manslaughter?”

“That’s correct,” Swartz replied.

Monday's admission marks the first time Bagabuyo has admitted that he killed Abdullah. He chose not to testify in his own defence.

It will give Ker a little bit less to consider when making her decision.

“The issue is, has the Crown proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt on first degree? If not, has it proved second? If not, it’s manslaughter," she said in court.

The Crown theory

In her closing argument, prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler ran through the Crown's theory and said the $774,000 — described in court as Abdullah's life savings — was the motive.

“The evidence has shown that Mr. Bagabuyo squandered the money on his own living expenses,” she said.

Saettler said Bagabuyo’s scheme was imploding in the weeks before Abdullah’s death.

“By March 1, 2022, Mr. Bagabuyo knew he would not be able to continue to fool Mr. Abdullah much longer,” she said.

"He decided the only way to escape the consequences of having defrauded Mr. Abdullah — consequences that he surely understood would very likely include disbarment, disgrace, prosecution and prison — was to kill Mr. Abdullah and dispose of the body.”

Saettler said Bagabuyo then hatched a plan to ambush Abdullah when he showed up for a meeting at Bagabuyo’s Victoria Street law office.

“The Crown theory is that Mr. Bagabuyo’s plan was to stab Mr. Abdullah to death as he arrived at the office,” she said.

“He fashioned a homemade garrotte and brought it with him to the office as a device to ensure Mr. Abdullah was dead after he was disabled by the stabbing.”

Saettler said the evidence shows Bagabuyo intended to continue to live off Abdullah’s estate following his death.

Closing arguments

Swartz’s closing submission will begin once Saettler is done. The hearing, at the Vancouver Law Courts, is expected to run over a number of days.