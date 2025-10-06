Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP investigate series of fires set early Sunday morning

Investigating series of fires

Photo: Castanet FILE - Lights on top of an RCMP vehicle

Kamloops Mounties are asking the public for information related to a series of suspicious fires on Sunday morning after a suspect was arrested and later released due to a lack of evidence.

Police said officers attended the 1300-block of Summit Drive at about 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, where Kamloops Fire Rescue reported four fires had been set in less than 20 minutes.

Officers again responded just after 7 a.m. for more fires in the Grandview Terrace and Columbia Street area.

Police said patrols were conducted, and with the assistance of a description from a witness, Mounties located a suspect from the second report.

A man matching the description was arrested. But police said there was insufficient evidence to advance charges and the man was later released without charge, pending further investigation.

“Fortunately, there was no significant damage as a result of these fires,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.

“Police are investigating to determine whether or not these fires are related.”

Anyone with information about the fires are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.