Thompson Rivers University has bold plans for future despite dire financial forecast

Photo: TRU TRU is looking at an $8.3-million deficit by the end of the 2025-26 academic according to its first quarter forecast.

Thompson Rivers University officials say they have ambitious plans for the future, but will need to navigate unprecedented financial challenges if those plans are to come to fruition.

Due to federal immigration policy changes, TRU’s international enrolment is down 26 per cent this year — 3,150 students, down from 4,282 last fall. Millions of dollars have already been shed from the university’s upcoming budget as a result of the decline, which is happening faster than first projected.

TRU vice-president of finance and administration Matt Milovick told the board of governors on Friday, Oct. 3, a five-year budget mitigation plan has been compressed into a 18 to 20 month plan that began in August.

He said the impact of the policy changes have created “unprecedented financial challenges" for TRU and many other universities across the country.

“There hasn’t been a time in the last 20 years that I can see that we’ve ever had to cut budgets, so this is new to us,” Milovick said.

“We do have an ambitious goal, and that is to turn TRU’s unprecedented financial challenges into a strategic transformation, positioning TRU for success for decades to come.”

Planning for ambitious goals

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, TRU president Dr. Airini said the key to the university’s strategy heading forward is to focus on where it can stand out among post-secondary institutions in B.C.

She said that will be done by being a dual-sector research university, which combines the benefits of higher education, like academic programming and research, with vocational education.

“So we’re looking at bringing together all the good stuff of vocational ed. with all the good stuff of research and academics,” Airini explained.

“When you look at the Research Universities Council of British Columbia, there's six universities in there. We're the only research university in British Columbia that has that dual sector purpose and leadership.”

She said part of that strategy is to also to meet the needs of the B.C. Interior through the expansion of “halo programs” in health, environment and technology. Halo programs are academic strengths that TRU says align with research priorities and regional needs, and are areas of growth under the university’s TRU Bold initiative.

Airini said she believes those goals will be accomplished no matter the financial circumstances.

“This is actually a natural expression of a university that has had 20 good years in its first era of being a university, and has now set itself up for moving forward into the next era,” she said.

“Whether we have $10 or $100, this was always our trajectory — to be Canada’s leading dual-sector research university and we will continue to focus on that whatever the circumstances.”

TRU VP international Baihua Chadwick told the board recruitment efforts overseas are not being reduced and the university will pivot to focus more on the transnational education space — where students can take TRU courses overseas at partner universities.

TRU’s international enrolment hit its peak in 2023 at nearly 4,800 students. At the time, TRU’s target was around 4,000 and the university was attempting to bring down its international enrolment to be in line with that.

But Milovick thinks those days are over.

“I don’t think in my time we’ll ever get back to 4,000. I don’t know that we want to, or need to,” Milovick told Castanet.

“There’s a sweet spot somewhere in there, and we’re going to plan for that.”

Time not on TRU's side

TRU is currently forecasted to see an estimated $8.3 million deficit by the end of this academic year, and $23 million the next year. That’s after more than $20 million in cuts last year.

Milovick told the board if no measures are taken, then the university would deplete its reserves by the 2027-28 academic year — meaning TRU would be insolvent.

“We have 18 to 20 months to save our university,” he told board members.

He said new revenue streams are needed but are "long-term solutions" when TRU is facing a "short-term problem."

Milovick said the federal and provincial governments have both signalled they would offering little help to the post-secondary sector, and TRU doesn't expect any changes to federal policies that could alleviate its challenges until 2029.

"There is no help coming, no one is coming to save our problem," he said.

Last month, TRU senators heard the university would benefit "up to a point" from increased tuition if domestic enrolment continued to increase, but that wouldn't equate to a larger operating grant from the province.

TRU has shed about 10 per cent of its workforce in the last year, is deferring non-essential capital projects, eliminating discretionary spending and conducting program and service reviews.

Milovick told the board other strategies going forward will include replacing “very few” vacant positions, further reducing non-compensation budgets and discretionary spending, as well as some “big swing reductions.”

“I do think with the leadership, with the tone and tempo that we have, and the momentum that we have going now, we can do this — we need to do this,” Milovick said .

“I think if we do this, we come out on the other side a way better university.”